Russian Intelligence Alleges NATO-Backed Plot to Stage False-Flag Attacks on Ukraine and Europe

World

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has accused NATO-linked actors of urging Ukraine to organize a major sabotage operation that would cause civilian casualties among Ukrainians and citizens of European countries, according to a statement relayed by TASS.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Armed Forces of Ukraine

“It is proposed to carry out a large sabotage causing victims among Ukrainians and residents of European Union countries similar to the tragedy of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014,” the SVR statement said.

The agency claimed Western operatives discussed staging such an incident to change Western public perceptions of the conflict.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Cited as a Possible Target

The SVR further asserted that Western intelligence services are considering causing an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to blame Russia for resulting casualties and to alter the course of public sentiment in the West.

The SVR’s press bureau said the alleged push to stage false-flag events forms part of a broader Western effort to “urgently change the negative trajectory of the conflict” as seen by Western publics. Earlier, SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin publicly accused British intelligence of preparing sabotage operations in the Baltic and Black Seas.

These are official allegations issued by the SVR and reported by Russian state media. Independent confirmation of the SVR’s claims was not included in the agency’s statement; outside verification is necessary to substantiate any of the specifics cited by Moscow.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
