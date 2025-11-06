Man Arrested After Attempted Kiss and Grope of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Mexico after allegedly trying to kiss President Claudia Sheinbaum and touch her chest while she spoke with residents on the street, reports El Universal.

The incident occurred on November 4 as President Claudia Sheinbaum walked to an event near the presidential palace. Local authorities identified the suspect as 33-year-old Uriel Rivera Martínez. Initial reports indicate he may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating possible links between Rivera Martínez and several other alleged sexual harassment cases in the same area. A 25-year-old woman filed a complaint with officers describing a related incident, and authorities are reviewing additional reports as part of an ongoing probe.

President’s Response

President Claudia Sheinbaum said she has filed a formal complaint against Rivera Martínez. She added that she does not intend to increase her personal security because she refuses to distance herself from the public. “If this happens to the president walking on the street, what happens to other women?” she said, underscoring the wider public-safety concern for women in the capital.