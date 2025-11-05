World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Racial Conflict in USA Gathering Pace As Half of New Yorkers Vote Against Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim socialist rapper, has won the mayoral election in New York City with 50.4% of the vote, according to preliminary results. His victory marks a significant political shift in America’s largest metropolis and has already triggered heated reactions across the country.

Zohran Mamdani at the Resist Fascism Rally in Bryant Park on Oct 27th 2024
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bingjiefu He, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Zohran Mamdani at the Resist Fascism Rally in Bryant Park on Oct 27th 2024

'New York Can Show Nation How to Defeat Trump'

In his victory speech, Zohran Mamdani stated that his triumph in New York symbolizes a new political direction for the nation.

“If anyone can show a country betrayed by Trump how to defeat him, it’s the city that created him,” he declared to supporters. Mamdani positioned himself as the voice of progressive change and social justice.

Comparing Electoral Results with Past Mayors

While Mamdani’s victory was narrow, it reflects the city’s evolving political climate. For comparison, previous mayors achieved stronger majorities: Eric Adams (2021) won 66%, and Bill de Blasio (2017 and 2013) gained 66% and 73%, respectively. Analysts suggest that half of New Yorkers remain skeptical about Mamdani’s agenda, meaning the political challenges ahead may be significant.

Demographics and Voter Support

Political observers in the U.S. attribute Mamdani’s success largely to support from younger voters and progressive communities, including immigrant and minority groups, many of whom resonated with his social and economic policies. Over the past century, New York’s demographics have transformed dramatically—from 94% white residents a hundred years ago to around 32% today—reflecting the city’s continuing diversity and shifting political identity.

Progressive Agenda and Influential Endorsements

Mamdani’s campaign emphasized free public transportation, universal childcare, affordable housing, and expanded access to credit—promises that appealed strongly to working-class and student voters. He also received backing from high-profile progressives, including Alex Soros and former President Barack Obama. Civil rights groups and Muslim community organizations also supported his candidacy, seeing it as a breakthrough moment for representation in American politics.

Trump’s Reaction and Federal Tensions

President Donald Trump responded sharply to Mamdani’s victory, describing it as a “wake-up call for America.” According to administration sources, Trump has already ordered a review of federal funding for New York, freezing allocations for two major infrastructure projects: a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River to New Jersey and the city’s subway expansion plan. The president also signaled that federal security forces could be deployed in the city if public safety deteriorates under the new administration.

Wider Political Implications

Analysts say Mamdani’s win could reshape the political map ahead of the 2028 U.S. elections, energizing progressive movements while deepening the divide between federal and municipal authorities. For international observers, the development underscores how demographic and ideological shifts continue to redefine American politics—and how these internal conflicts could affect the country’s global influence.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
