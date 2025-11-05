World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Warns of U.S. Dark Eagle Missile Deployment in Germany by Year’s End

World

At a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced that the U.S. Army plans to introduce its new Dark Eagle missile complex by the end of the year. The system, with a range of 5,500 kilometers, is expected to be deployed in Germany.

Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 美国陆军下士钱德勒·科茨, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon

“The flight time from German territory, where the complex is planned to be stationed, to targets in central Russia will be about six to seven minutes,” Belousov stated.

Washington’s Expanding Strategic Arsenal

Belousov outlined a broad pattern of U.S. actions that, in his view, undermine global strategic stability. He recalled that the White House has systematically withdrawn from major arms control agreements: the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, and the Open Skies Treaty in 2020. He warned that abandoning the moratorium on nuclear testing “could become a logical step by Washington in dismantling the system of global strategic stability.”

Accelerated Nuclear Modernization

According to Belousov, the United States is rapidly modernizing its strategic offensive weapons. The Pentagon is developing the new LGM-35 Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead and a range of 13,000 kilometers. Work is also underway on the advanced Columbia-class nuclear submarine to replace the Ohio fleet and the heavy B-21 Raider bomber. A new nuclear-armed cruise missile is being designed, and the U.S. Navy plans to reactivate 56 launchers across 14 Ohio-class submarines for full Trident II missile loading. Preparations are also in progress to reconvert 30 B-52H bombers back into nuclear-capable aircraft.

Golden Dome and Strategic Drills

Belousov further highlighted that the U.S. has launched the Golden Dome program, designed for both missile interception and pre-launch strikes on Russian and Chinese missiles. He emphasized that the upcoming deployment of the Dark Eagle hypersonic system in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region poses an especially grave risk due to its minimal flight time to Russian targets.

He also pointed to the regular Global Thunder strategic drills conducted by Washington, the latest of which—Global Thunder 2025—took place in October.

“This exercise, I must stress, rehearsed the scenario of a preemptive nuclear missile strike against Russian territory,” Belousov said.

Rising Risks for Strategic Stability

Summing up his assessment, the Defense Minister described these U.S. steps as part of a single integrated strategy—one that includes potential nuclear testing plans and a steady buildup of offensive capabilities.

“Together, these measures significantly increase the level of military danger for Russia,” Belousov concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
World
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
World
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
Putin Reveals Details of New Nuclear-Powered Hypersonic Missiles
Russia
Putin Reveals Details of New Nuclear-Powered Hypersonic Missiles
Popular
Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk

Russian troops from the 68th Division successfully repelled an armored push by Ukrainian forces toward Kupyansk

Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
US NATO Representative Urges Zelensky to End Conflict
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
Russia Urgently Prepares for Possible Nuclear Tests in Response to U.S. Actions Andrey Mihayloff Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets Lyuba Lulko Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained. Guy Somerset
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets
One Earbud Danger: How Monophonic Listening Harms Your Ears
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Last materials
Russia Urgently Prepares for Possible Nuclear Tests in Response to U.S. Actions
Over 130 Soldiers Join Bear Defense Exercises Amid Rising Attacks in Northern Japan
Hungary Rejects Zelensky’s EU Membership Claims, Warns Ukraine Against False Hopes
Mamdani’s New York Victory Signals Deep Divide in U.S. Politics, Not a Trump Defeat
Russian Space Veteran Rejects Talk of Faked U.S. Moon Landing
Mulled Wine Can Harm Health if Consumed Frequently
Bubble Tea Drink May Lead to Serious Digestive Problems
Over 30 People, Including Children, Suffer Eye Burns in Russian Cinema Incident
North Korea Sends 10,000 Troops to Russia as Military Cooperation Deepens
Chinese Analysts: Putin’s Moves After U.S. Sanctions Redefined Global Power Balance
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.