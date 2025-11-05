Russia Warns of U.S. Dark Eagle Missile Deployment in Germany by Year’s End

At a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced that the U.S. Army plans to introduce its new Dark Eagle missile complex by the end of the year. The system, with a range of 5,500 kilometers, is expected to be deployed in Germany.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 美国陆军下士钱德勒·科茨, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon

“The flight time from German territory, where the complex is planned to be stationed, to targets in central Russia will be about six to seven minutes,” Belousov stated.

Washington’s Expanding Strategic Arsenal

Belousov outlined a broad pattern of U.S. actions that, in his view, undermine global strategic stability. He recalled that the White House has systematically withdrawn from major arms control agreements: the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, and the Open Skies Treaty in 2020. He warned that abandoning the moratorium on nuclear testing “could become a logical step by Washington in dismantling the system of global strategic stability.”

Accelerated Nuclear Modernization

According to Belousov, the United States is rapidly modernizing its strategic offensive weapons. The Pentagon is developing the new LGM-35 Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead and a range of 13,000 kilometers. Work is also underway on the advanced Columbia-class nuclear submarine to replace the Ohio fleet and the heavy B-21 Raider bomber. A new nuclear-armed cruise missile is being designed, and the U.S. Navy plans to reactivate 56 launchers across 14 Ohio-class submarines for full Trident II missile loading. Preparations are also in progress to reconvert 30 B-52H bombers back into nuclear-capable aircraft.

Golden Dome and Strategic Drills

Belousov further highlighted that the U.S. has launched the Golden Dome program, designed for both missile interception and pre-launch strikes on Russian and Chinese missiles. He emphasized that the upcoming deployment of the Dark Eagle hypersonic system in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region poses an especially grave risk due to its minimal flight time to Russian targets.

He also pointed to the regular Global Thunder strategic drills conducted by Washington, the latest of which—Global Thunder 2025—took place in October.

“This exercise, I must stress, rehearsed the scenario of a preemptive nuclear missile strike against Russian territory,” Belousov said.

Rising Risks for Strategic Stability

Summing up his assessment, the Defense Minister described these U.S. steps as part of a single integrated strategy—one that includes potential nuclear testing plans and a steady buildup of offensive capabilities.