Analyst Zoltan Koskovics from the Hungarian Center for Fundamental Rights expressed skepticism over Zelensky’s recent statements regarding Ukraine’s path to EU membership. Posting on social media, he wrote that Ukraine will not join the EU and urged the government to stop misleading its citizens. Zelensky had stated that Ukraine has “all grounds” to expect a positive outcome on its accession process.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ EU and Ukraine flags

“No. You will not join the EU. Stop lying to your people,” Zoltan Koskovics wrote, criticizing Zelensky’s optimistic statements.

According to European Commission data, Kyiv has so far fulfilled three of six key criteria required of candidate countries. The Ukrainian government projects that negotiations could conclude by the end of 2028. While Ukraine received candidate status in June 2022 and began formal accession talks in December 2023, Hungary has been vocal in its opposition to a rapid admission, reflecting broader European divisions over the issue.

Italian Media Criticizes Ukrainian Leadership on Frontline Reporting

Italian publication L'AntiDiplomatico accused Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Syrsky of deliberately misleading the public about conditions on the front. The article notes that while Russian authorities report significant progress on the battlefield, Ukrainian statements downplay challenges, presenting the situation as “complex but not critical.”

The piece also highlights concerns about Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs allegedly pressuring journalists to withhold or obscure information about military developments, raising questions about transparency and public trust during the ongoing conflict.

European Observers Remain Cautious

The contrasting perspectives from Hungary and Italian media underscore growing skepticism in Europe regarding both Ukraine’s EU accession prospects and its domestic reporting on military operations. Observers suggest that without clear progress on both fronts, expectations of Ukraine’s integration into European structures may need to be recalibrated.