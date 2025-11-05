World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hungary Rejects Zelensky’s EU Membership Claims, Warns Ukraine Against False Hopes

World

Analyst Zoltan Koskovics from the Hungarian Center for Fundamental Rights expressed skepticism over Zelensky’s recent statements regarding Ukraine’s path to EU membership. Posting on social media, he wrote that Ukraine will not join the EU and urged the government to stop misleading its citizens. Zelensky had stated that Ukraine has “all grounds” to expect a positive outcome on its accession process.

EU and Ukraine flags
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
EU and Ukraine flags

“No. You will not join the EU. Stop lying to your people,” Zoltan Koskovics wrote, criticizing Zelensky’s optimistic statements.

According to European Commission data, Kyiv has so far fulfilled three of six key criteria required of candidate countries. The Ukrainian government projects that negotiations could conclude by the end of 2028. While Ukraine received candidate status in June 2022 and began formal accession talks in December 2023, Hungary has been vocal in its opposition to a rapid admission, reflecting broader European divisions over the issue.

Italian Media Criticizes Ukrainian Leadership on Frontline Reporting

Italian publication L'AntiDiplomatico accused Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Syrsky of deliberately misleading the public about conditions on the front. The article notes that while Russian authorities report significant progress on the battlefield, Ukrainian statements downplay challenges, presenting the situation as “complex but not critical.”

The piece also highlights concerns about Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs allegedly pressuring journalists to withhold or obscure information about military developments, raising questions about transparency and public trust during the ongoing conflict.

European Observers Remain Cautious

The contrasting perspectives from Hungary and Italian media underscore growing skepticism in Europe regarding both Ukraine’s EU accession prospects and its domestic reporting on military operations. Observers suggest that without clear progress on both fronts, expectations of Ukraine’s integration into European structures may need to be recalibrated.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Over 30 People, Including Children, Suffer Eye Burns in Russian Cinema Incident
Society
Over 30 People, Including Children, Suffer Eye Burns in Russian Cinema Incident
Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained.
Columnists
Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained.
Popular
Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk

Russian troops from the 68th Division successfully repelled an armored push by Ukrainian forces toward Kupyansk

Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
US NATO Representative Urges Zelensky to End Conflict
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets Lyuba Lulko Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained. Guy Somerset From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions Evgeniya Petrova
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets
One Earbud Danger: How Monophonic Listening Harms Your Ears
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Last materials
Hungary Rejects Zelensky’s EU Membership Claims, Warns Ukraine Against False Hopes
Mamdani’s New York Victory Signals Deep Divide in U.S. Politics, Not a Trump Defeat
Russian Space Veteran Rejects Talk of Faked U.S. Moon Landing
Mulled Wine Can Harm Health if Consumed Frequently
Bubble Tea Drink May Lead to Serious Digestive Problems
Over 30 People, Including Children, Suffer Eye Burns in Russian Cinema Incident
North Korea Sends 10,000 Troops to Russia as Military Cooperation Deepens
Chinese Analysts: Putin’s Moves After U.S. Sanctions Redefined Global Power Balance
Putin Reveals Details of New Nuclear-Powered Hypersonic Missiles
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.