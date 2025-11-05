World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mamdani’s New York Victory Signals Deep Divide in U.S. Politics, Not a Trump Defeat

World

The victory of Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral race should not be seen as a personal loss for Donald Trump, according to political analyst Alexander Perendzhiev, an associate professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. The event mirrors broader trends within the United States — a sharpening internal battle over diminishing economic resources, worsened by the trade tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (landscape crop)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Karamccurdy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (landscape crop)

“We are not talking about who is for or against Trump here — the division is happening within the country itself, and that’s more serious than just a political fight for votes like in New York,” Perendzhiev told Podmoskovye Segodnya.

Perendzhiev cautioned that the growing competition could go beyond traditional political boundaries, potentially escalating into confrontations involving violence between Republicans and Democrats — and even within the parties themselves. Such developments, he warned, could lay the groundwork for a political breakdown of the United States.

Kremlin: 'Internal U.S. Affairs'

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on the election, saying that the results were unlikely to influence U.S.-Russia relations or Washington’s stance on Ukraine.

“We don’t think these are connected matters. These are internal U.S. affairs,” Peskov said at a briefing, adding that the New York mayoral election would not affect American foreign policy.

Signs of Deep Political Shifts

Political analyst and U.S. expert Rafael Ordoukhanian told Life.ru that Mamdani’s victory reflects significant demographic and ideological shifts within American society. “In New York, there are around two million Jewish residents, and even their influence couldn’t change the course of events. This shows a demographic shift taking place not only in New York but across the United States,” he said.

Ordoukhanian described Mamdani, sometimes labeled a socialist, as part of the radical left wing of the Democratic Party.

“These deep processes are ongoing and will continue to reveal themselves — at the midterm elections in 2026 and the presidential race in 2028. If Democrats manage to unite, a liberal or even socialist revolution in the United States cannot be ruled out,” he added.

Trump’s Reaction

Preliminary vote counts indicate that Zohran Mamdani, 34, has secured a decisive win in the New York mayoral race, with major U.S. media outlets already projecting his victory. Notably, Donald Trump previously threatened to withdraw federal funding from New York if Mamdani were elected — a warning that failed to sway the city’s voters.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Over 30 People, Including Children, Suffer Eye Burns in Russian Cinema Incident
Society
Over 30 People, Including Children, Suffer Eye Burns in Russian Cinema Incident
Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained.
Columnists
Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained.
Popular
Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk

Russian troops from the 68th Division successfully repelled an armored push by Ukrainian forces toward Kupyansk

Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
US NATO Representative Urges Zelensky to End Conflict
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets Lyuba Lulko Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained. Guy Somerset From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions Evgeniya Petrova
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets
One Earbud Danger: How Monophonic Listening Harms Your Ears
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Last materials
Hungary Rejects Zelensky’s EU Membership Claims, Warns Ukraine Against False Hopes
Mamdani’s New York Victory Signals Deep Divide in U.S. Politics, Not a Trump Defeat
Russian Space Veteran Rejects Talk of Faked U.S. Moon Landing
Mulled Wine Can Harm Health if Consumed Frequently
Bubble Tea Drink May Lead to Serious Digestive Problems
Over 30 People, Including Children, Suffer Eye Burns in Russian Cinema Incident
North Korea Sends 10,000 Troops to Russia as Military Cooperation Deepens
Chinese Analysts: Putin’s Moves After U.S. Sanctions Redefined Global Power Balance
Putin Reveals Details of New Nuclear-Powered Hypersonic Missiles
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.