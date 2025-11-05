The victory of Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral race should not be seen as a personal loss for Donald Trump, according to political analyst Alexander Perendzhiev, an associate professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. The event mirrors broader trends within the United States — a sharpening internal battle over diminishing economic resources, worsened by the trade tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Karamccurdy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (landscape crop)

“We are not talking about who is for or against Trump here — the division is happening within the country itself, and that’s more serious than just a political fight for votes like in New York,” Perendzhiev told Podmoskovye Segodnya.

Perendzhiev cautioned that the growing competition could go beyond traditional political boundaries, potentially escalating into confrontations involving violence between Republicans and Democrats — and even within the parties themselves. Such developments, he warned, could lay the groundwork for a political breakdown of the United States.

Kremlin: 'Internal U.S. Affairs'

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on the election, saying that the results were unlikely to influence U.S.-Russia relations or Washington’s stance on Ukraine.

“We don’t think these are connected matters. These are internal U.S. affairs,” Peskov said at a briefing, adding that the New York mayoral election would not affect American foreign policy.

Signs of Deep Political Shifts

Political analyst and U.S. expert Rafael Ordoukhanian told Life.ru that Mamdani’s victory reflects significant demographic and ideological shifts within American society. “In New York, there are around two million Jewish residents, and even their influence couldn’t change the course of events. This shows a demographic shift taking place not only in New York but across the United States,” he said.

Ordoukhanian described Mamdani, sometimes labeled a socialist, as part of the radical left wing of the Democratic Party.

“These deep processes are ongoing and will continue to reveal themselves — at the midterm elections in 2026 and the presidential race in 2028. If Democrats manage to unite, a liberal or even socialist revolution in the United States cannot be ruled out,” he added.

Trump’s Reaction

Preliminary vote counts indicate that Zohran Mamdani, 34, has secured a decisive win in the New York mayoral race, with major U.S. media outlets already projecting his victory. Notably, Donald Trump previously threatened to withdraw federal funding from New York if Mamdani were elected — a warning that failed to sway the city’s voters.