World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

North Korea Sends 10,000 Troops to Russia as Military Cooperation Deepens

World

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that North Korea has already deployed approximately 10,000 of its soldiers to Russia since September, with an additional 5,000 expected to follow. According to Seoul, the units primarily include construction brigades tasked with rebuilding infrastructure in Russian regions affected by the ongoing military campaign.

DPRK flag
Photo: flickr.com by Roman Harak, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
DPRK flag

The NIS also stated that around 1,000 North Korean engineers had been sent to assist in demining and logistical work near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

“At present, around 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the border, fulfilling security and reconstruction roles,” the agency said, noting that it continues to monitor signs of new troop preparations in North Korea.

Technology and Strategic Exchange Suspicions

Seoul’s intelligence community suspects that Pyongyang’s involvement may not be purely humanitarian. Sources in the NIS believe Russia may be transferring technical know-how related to missile or drone production in exchange for manpower and logistical assistance.

“We are closely observing whether any sensitive technology is being passed to North Korea as military contacts increase,” an intelligence representative noted.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

The troop deployments come amid intensified diplomatic engagement between Russia and North Korea. In late October, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visited Moscow, meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin. Lavrov stated that bilateral ties had gained “a strong new momentum” following the Pyongyang Summit in June 2024. Putin, in turn, remarked that cooperation between the two countries “is developing according to plan.”

Choe Son Hui reaffirmed Pyongyang’s support for Russia’s efforts to “defend its sovereignty and international justice,” reflecting the increasingly strategic tone of the alliance. The Kremlin, for its part, praised North Korea’s consistent backing of Russia’s military operations.

North Korean Fighters in the Field

Reports of North Korean troops participating in battles alongside Russian forces first surfaced in 2024, though Moscow remained silent until the spring of 2025. After the liberation of the Kursk region, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov confirmed their involvement, citing the “significant contribution” of North Korean forces under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two nations.

“North Korean servicemen played an important role in liberating the border districts of the Kursk region, assisting Russian forces in defeating the entrenched Ukrainian units,” Gerasimov said.

Shortly afterward, Kim Jong Un described their participation as a “sacred mission” to strengthen friendship with Russia and announced plans to erect a monument in Pyongyang honoring the fallen soldiers who fought in the Kursk region.

Discipline and Resolve on the Battlefield

According to Russian military correspondents, North Korean soldiers displayed exceptional discipline and endurance during their deployment. “They were calm, methodical, and entirely focused on their tasks,” wrote war correspondent Alexander Kots, who noted that Russian troops humorously referred to them as “battle Buryats” for operational secrecy.

Military sources credited the North Koreans with major contributions in operations around Korenevo and the villages of Stara and Novaya Sorochina. Their code of conduct, Kots added, included a strict rule never to surrender alive. “For them, death in battle was preferable to capture,” he observed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
World
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained.
Columnists
Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained.
Russia Explains Trump’s Threat to Invade Nigeria: It’s All About Oil
World
Russia Explains Trump’s Threat to Invade Nigeria: It’s All About Oil
Popular
Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk

Russian troops from the 68th Division successfully repelled an armored push by Ukrainian forces toward Kupyansk

Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
US NATO Representative Urges Zelensky to End Conflict
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets Lyuba Lulko Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained. Guy Somerset From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions Evgeniya Petrova
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets
One Earbud Danger: How Monophonic Listening Harms Your Ears
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Last materials
Chinese Analysts: Putin’s Moves After U.S. Sanctions Redefined Global Power Balance
Putin Reveals Details of New Nuclear-Powered Hypersonic Missiles
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets
One Earbud Danger: How Monophonic Listening Harms Your Ears
Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk
US NATO Representative Urges Zelensky to End Conflict
Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies Aged 84, Family Confirms
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.