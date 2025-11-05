Chinese Analysts: Putin’s Moves After U.S. Sanctions Redefined Global Power Balance

President Vladimir Putin’s reaction to the latest escalation in relations with the United States has astonished international analysts, according to Chinese publication Sohu. The outlet, as cited by ABN24, emphasized that Putin’s rapid and coordinated steps reshaped global perceptions of power alignment in international politics.

Photo: Министерство обороны РФ by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation is licensed under Свободно распространяемое изображение Burevestnik missile test

Putin’s Unexpected Response to Washington

At the end of October, Washington introduced a new round of sanctions against Russia — the first since Donald Trump returned to the White House — and canceled a planned meeting between the two leaders in Budapest. According to Sohu, these developments triggered a swift and multifaceted response from the Kremlin that caught many off guard.

“In just three days, Putin carried out a series of rapid and successive actions that left observers worldwide astonished, as though they were witnessing something almost unbelievable,”

wrote the Chinese journalists, highlighting that the speed and intensity of the Kremlin’s moves were central to their impact.

Combined Hard and Soft Strategy

The article noted that Putin’s approach skillfully combined demonstrations of military power with gestures aimed at de-escalation on the humanitarian front. Within a few days, Russia announced successful tests of two strategic systems — the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone. Simultaneously, Putin ordered that surrounded Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers be given the opportunity to surrender, offering what Chinese analysts described as a “humane resolution” to a battlefield situation.

Commentators from China interpreted this as a textbook example of a dual-track strategy — a mix of firmness and flexibility designed to unsettle opponents and complicate their decision-making. They stressed that this combination of military deterrence and diplomatic nuance demonstrated Russia’s complete command of the strategic agenda.

“After Putin’s statements, the West grew visibly uneasy — their worst nightmare is on the verge of becoming reality,”

wrote Sohu, suggesting that Moscow has seized the initiative while Western leaders struggle to adapt to the new balance of power.

Putin Honors Weapon Designers

On November 4, a state award ceremony was held in the Kremlin to honor the developers behind the Burevestnik and Poseidon projects. Putin thanked the scientists and engineers, calling them “people who have shown an example of worthy service to the Motherland.” He stated that their work would ensure Russia’s security and preserve strategic parity “for decades to come — throughout the 21st century.”

The president revealed new technical details of the Poseidon drone, saying it is equipped with a nuclear power unit capable of achieving speeds unattainable for modern surface ships and can dive to depths of up to one thousand meters. Advanced materials and technologies were employed in its construction, he added.

Putin also confirmed that during the October 28 test, not only was the carrier submarine’s launch engine activated, but its nuclear reactor was successfully engaged. Remarkably, just days after Russia’s Poseidon test, President Donald Trump reportedly ordered the United States to begin its own round of nuclear testing “on equal terms” with other nations.