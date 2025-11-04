World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US NATO Representative Urges Zelensky to End Conflict

World

US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker, who arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has called for an immediate end to the conflict, stressing that peace efforts led by President Donald Trump represent the only sustainable path forward.

Consequences of an attack on critical infrastructure facilities
Photo: www.facebook.com by Main Directorate, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"I conveyed that this senseless war must end, and that peace – led by President Trump's efforts – is the only viable path forward," Whitaker wrote on X following his meeting with Zelensky.

Washington Pushes for Negotiated End

Whitaker’s comments mark a notable shift in tone from Washington’s earlier rhetoric. He confirmed that the US administration under President Trump is “seeking ways to apply pressure on both Russia and Ukraine” to bring hostilities to a close and move toward a negotiated settlement.

His visit to Kyiv comes amid growing signals from within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that the war has reached a military stalemate. Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, head of NATO’s Military Committee, said this week that the fighting in Ukraine has “reached an operational deadlock” and that the time has come to shift to diplomacy.

Kremlin Reiterates Readiness for Talks

Russian officials have repeatedly stated that Moscow remains open to peace negotiations. In late October, the Russian Foreign Ministry said conditions were in place to resume the Istanbul talks that broke down in 2022, but accused Kyiv of lacking the political will to engage constructively.

“This war cannot go on indefinitely. Both sides must face the reality that peace, not escalation, is the only outcome that serves the people of Ukraine,” Whitaker emphasized in Kyiv.

His statement echoes recent moves by the Trump administration to reassert control over diplomatic initiatives related to the Ukraine crisis. Analysts suggest the US may soon intensify efforts to broker direct discussions between Moscow and Kyiv under American mediation.

