Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies Aged 84, Family Confirms

World

Dick Cheney, the former Vice President of the United States who served under President George W. Bush and helped shape America’s post-9/11 foreign policy, has died at the age of 84, his family announced on Monday.

Vice President Dick Cheney, Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 11, 2008
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cherie Cullen, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vice President Dick Cheney, Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 11, 2008

In a brief statement, the Cheney family said the former vice president “passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.” No cause of death was immediately disclosed, though Cheney had long battled serious heart problems, including multiple heart attacks and a transplant in 2012.

A Defining Force in Modern American Politics

Known for his quiet authority and deep understanding of government, Cheney’s influence spanned decades—from his early years in the administrations of Presidents Nixon and Ford to his powerful role as Secretary of Defense under George H. W. Bush, where he oversaw the 1991 Gulf War.

But it was his tenure as Vice President from 2001 to 2009 that cemented his place as one of the most consequential political figures in modern history. Following the September 11 attacks, Cheney became a driving force behind the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq and the expansion of national security powers within the executive branch.

“He believed deeply in the strength of America and the necessity of decisive action,” the family’s statement read. “His legacy will endure in the institutions he shaped and the policies he championed.”

Controversy and Enduring Legacy

Cheney’s leadership style—marked by secrecy, discipline, and an unapologetic pursuit of what he viewed as America’s strategic interests—earned him both admiration and condemnation. Critics accused him of promoting torture and misleading the public on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, while supporters hailed him as a steadfast defender of American power.

After leaving office in 2009, Cheney remained a prominent voice in Republican politics and a vocal defender of the Bush administration’s decisions. In recent years, he appeared alongside his daughter, Liz Cheney, who became a central figure in the party’s internal struggle over its direction during the Trump era.

Private Life and Health Battles

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on January 30, 1941, Cheney was raised in Wyoming and later represented the state in Congress. He married Lynne Cheney in 1964, and the couple had two daughters. Known for his reserved demeanor and sharp intellect, he often preferred behind-the-scenes influence to public spectacle.

Despite his often stoic public persona, Cheney faced years of serious health challenges. His survival after five heart attacks and eventual heart transplant became a testament to both modern medicine and his personal resilience.

An Era’s End

Cheney’s death marks the passing of a man who, whether admired or reviled, left a profound imprint on America’s role in the world. To his supporters, he was a patriot of unwavering conviction; to his critics, a symbol of unchecked executive power. Few dispute, however, that Dick Cheney’s legacy reshaped the modern presidency and the scope of American leadership abroad.

Anton Kulikov
Dmitry Sudakov
