Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a visit to the headquarters of the 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), which is regarded as one of the country’s elite formations, KCNA reported on November 2.

During his inspection, Kim Jong Un toured the corps’ Historical and Revolutionary Museum, met with senior military and political commanders, and observed a special forces training exercise.

“The lofty spiritual world, mass heroism, and incomparable fighting spirit of the corps’ service members serve as a model for our entire army,” said Kim Jong Un.

Focus on Strengthening Combat and Ideological Readiness

The DPRK leader discussed measures aimed at further strengthening and developing the corps, as well as improving both its combat capabilities and ideological education. He emphasized the corps’ high level of organization, unity, and professionalism as exemplary within the armed forces.

Earlier Meetings with Commanders Returning from Battle

Earlier, on October 29, reports stated that Kim Jong Un had received Korean People’s Army commanders who took part in the battles for the liberation of Russia’s Kursk region. During that meeting, the North Korean leader listened to detailed briefings on the operations and praised the heroism of the nation’s military personnel.