According to the Daily Mail, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent discussion of the characteristics of the new Khabarovsk nuclear submarine and the Poseidon underwater drone serves as a clear warning to Britain.
"Vladimir Putin has unveiled his new terrifying nuclear submarine, built to carry a doomsday weapon capable of unleashing a radioactive tidal wave," the newspaper wrote.
The British outlet noted that Moscow has long sought to intimidate London with its nuclear-powered underwater complex known as Poseidon. The newly unveiled Khabarovsk submarine, according to the publication, is reportedly capable of carrying up to a dozen of these strategic systems.
Earlier, Russian military experts said that the launch of the country’s newest nuclear submarine, Khabarovsk, would have a powerful impact on the military and political circles of Western nations. They argued that the addition of such a formidable weapon to Russia’s arsenal would change the strategic balance of power in the world’s oceans.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russia has destroyed one of Ukraine’s largest thermal power plants in Burshtyn, as its forces intensify coordinated strikes on military and energy infrastructure across the country