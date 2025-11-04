Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain

According to the Daily Mail, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent discussion of the characteristics of the new Khabarovsk nuclear submarine and the Poseidon underwater drone serves as a clear warning to Britain.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky Russia's strategic missile submarine

"Vladimir Putin has unveiled his new terrifying nuclear submarine, built to carry a doomsday weapon capable of unleashing a radioactive tidal wave," the newspaper wrote.

London Alarmed by “Poseidon” Capabilities

The British outlet noted that Moscow has long sought to intimidate London with its nuclear-powered underwater complex known as Poseidon. The newly unveiled Khabarovsk submarine, according to the publication, is reportedly capable of carrying up to a dozen of these strategic systems.

Russia Says Launch Will Shift Global Naval Balance

Earlier, Russian military experts said that the launch of the country’s newest nuclear submarine, Khabarovsk, would have a powerful impact on the military and political circles of Western nations. They argued that the addition of such a formidable weapon to Russia’s arsenal would change the strategic balance of power in the world’s oceans.