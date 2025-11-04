World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain

World

According to the Daily Mail, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent discussion of the characteristics of the new Khabarovsk nuclear submarine and the Poseidon underwater drone serves as a clear warning to Britain.

Russia's strategic missile submarine
Photo: Vadim Savitsky
Russia's strategic missile submarine

"Vladimir Putin has unveiled his new terrifying nuclear submarine, built to carry a doomsday weapon capable of unleashing a radioactive tidal wave," the newspaper wrote.

London Alarmed by “Poseidon” Capabilities

The British outlet noted that Moscow has long sought to intimidate London with its nuclear-powered underwater complex known as Poseidon. The newly unveiled Khabarovsk submarine, according to the publication, is reportedly capable of carrying up to a dozen of these strategic systems.

Russia Says Launch Will Shift Global Naval Balance

Earlier, Russian military experts said that the launch of the country’s newest nuclear submarine, Khabarovsk, would have a powerful impact on the military and political circles of Western nations. They argued that the addition of such a formidable weapon to Russia’s arsenal would change the strategic balance of power in the world’s oceans.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
World
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
Situation in Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Troops Panic, Begin to Surrender
Hotspots and Incidents
Situation in Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Troops Panic, Begin to Surrender
Popular
Russian Army Destroys Major Ukrainian Power Plant in Burshtyn Strikes

Russia has destroyed one of Ukraine’s largest thermal power plants in Burshtyn, as its forces intensify coordinated strikes on military and energy infrastructure across the country

Russian Army Destroys Major Ukrainian Power Plant in Burshtyn Strikes
Russia Launches Secret Khabarovsk Nuclear Submarine Built to Carry Poseidon Drones
Russia Launches Secret Khabarovsk Nuclear Submarine Built to Carry Poseidon Drones
Trump Dots All I's in Supplying Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine
Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained.
Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained. Guy Somerset From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions Evgeniya Petrova Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program Lyuba Lulko
Russia Explains Trump’s Threat to Invade Nigeria: It’s All About Oil
US to Conduct Minuteman III ICBM Test Launch from California Base
Over 100 Dead Seals Found on Kazakhstan’s Caspian Coast
Over 100 Dead Seals Found on Kazakhstan’s Caspian Coast
Last materials
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
Serbian Football Coach Mladen Žižović Dies During SuperLiga Match
US to Conduct Minuteman III ICBM Test Launch from California Base
Over 100 Dead Seals Found on Kazakhstan’s Caspian Coast
Russian Army Destroys Major Ukrainian Power Plant in Burshtyn Strikes
Russia Launches Secret Khabarovsk Nuclear Submarine Built to Carry Poseidon Drones
Russia Explains Trump’s Threat to Invade Nigeria: It’s All About Oil
Trump Dots All I's in Supplying Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine
Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained.
U.S. Tests Experimental X-59 Supersonic Aircraft as Potential Threat to Russia and China
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.