Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has sought to clarify his earlier remarks about “erasing Moscow from the world map,” claiming that local media outlets had severely distorted his comments about a potential response to Russian aggression.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Wikadvisor21, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Theo Francken N-VA

The minister explained that in his original statement, he was referring to NATO’s long-standing policy of defensive deterrence rather than an offensive threat against Russia.

“This has been NATO’s main principle for 76 years — the principle of shooting second. When we are attacked, we immediately strike back at those who attack us,” Francken stated.

Francken stressed that the North Atlantic Alliance is not at war with Russia and has no intention of starting one, calling NATO a strictly “defensive alliance.”

Russia Condemns Irresponsible Comments

Representatives from the Russian Embassy in Belgium condemned Francken’s earlier statement as “abnormal and irresponsible.” They argued that his rhetoric reflects a growing militaristic sentiment within Europe’s so-called “party of war.”

“Unfortunately, Theo Francken’s outbursts are a vivid example of the militaristic frenzy into which Europe’s war party is sinking ever deeper,” Russian diplomats said in a statement.

The embassy added that Europe’s future is being jeopardized by officials “eager to ignite a new war on the continent.”