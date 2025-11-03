World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump Dots All I's in Supplying Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

President Donald Trump stated that he is not currently considering transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. He made the remark in response to questions from American media.

US Navy 100623-N-0775Y-028 The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) successfully launches its second Tomahawk missile
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Carmichael Yepez, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
“No, not really,” the U.S. leader said when asked about the issue, adding that he might change his position later, “but not at this moment.”

His statement followed reports from CNN claiming that the Pentagon had approved the delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv, determining that the move would not negatively affect U.S. military stockpiles.

Missiles Could Still Be Supplied Indirectly

Retired Colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk told Russian media that Western countries may already have transferred Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine through European intermediaries, bypassing President Trump’s decision.

“Trump is not yet ready to provide Tomahawks to Kyiv. But I tend to believe that these missiles have already reached Ukraine from Europe, sidestepping the U.S. position,”

Matviychuk said.

According to the expert, this situation could undermine Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He explained that Ukraine’s forces have not used Tomahawks yet because the missiles require maintenance by U.S. specialists due to classified control systems.

Russia Condemns Missile Reports

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also commented on the reports about possible Tomahawk deliveries, calling such actions inconsistent with the pursuit of peace and the fulfillment of Washington’s election promises.

“It is obvious — proven by the current situation and previous years — that militarization and arms supplies, especially to a terrorist regime, will not lead to any settlement for anyone,”

said Zakharova.

France Announces New Military Aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to provide Aster missiles and Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine. His statement drew criticism at home, with Florian Philippot, leader of the French Patriots party, condemning the move as an escalation of the conflict.

“Stop this outrageous scandal! This is prolonging the war and destroying our armed forces and France! Not one weapon, not one euro, and certainly not one soldier for Ukraine,”

Philippot said.

Russian lawmaker and retired Major General Leonid Ivlev argued that the delivery of Mirage aircraft would not significantly help Ukrainian forces, noting that the jets had already been retired from service. He added that their capabilities are limited and that they would be easily intercepted by Russian air defenses.

