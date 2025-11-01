World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

U.S. Tests Experimental X-59 Supersonic Aircraft as Potential Threat to Russia and China

World

The United States is conducting tests of the experimental X-59 supersonic aircraft. Some experts suggest the development could pose a serious challenge and a potential “military nightmare” for Russia and China, the National Security Journal (NSJ) reports.

NASA’s X-59 Quiet Supersonic Aircraft Prior to Unveiling (AFRC2024-0004-103)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center / NASA/Steve Freeman, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
NASA’s X-59 Quiet Supersonic Aircraft Prior to Unveiling (AFRC2024-0004-103)

Capabilities and Strategic Advantages

According to analyst Chris Osborne, the X-59 can cruise at Mach 1.4 while maintaining relatively low noise levels. The aircraft could transport troops, armored vehicles, and ammunition twice as fast as conventional methods, shortening expeditionary operations and enabling maneuvers across extensive territories in future conflicts.

While fourth- and fifth-generation fighters can already achieve supersonic speeds, commercial supersonic flight has been limited due to the loud sonic boom. NASA hopes that the X-59 tests will help lift existing bans on supersonic flights over populated areas.

Osborne adds that if low-noise supersonic technology advances, the U.S. Air Force may adopt it. Rapid aerial transport of tanks and armored vehicles at Mach 1.4 could fundamentally change battlefield tactics.

First Flight of the X-59

At the end of October, Lockheed Martin, in cooperation with NASA, conducted the first test flight of the X-59. The flight took place near Lockheed Martin's Palmdale facility and went smoothly.

The X-59 was unveiled in early 2024 as part of the QueSST program. Its unique feature is that it does not produce a sonic boom when flying above the speed of sound.

Other Supersonic Jet Developments

Private companies have long attempted to develop their own supersonic business jets. Spike Aerospace planned to present its project in 2014 but never showed even an experimental version. Aerion Corporation had been working on a supersonic jet since 2004 but canceled the project in May 2021 due to funding shortages.

Nevertheless, in January 2025, a privately developed aircraft broke the supersonic barrier for the first time. Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 technology demonstrator reached Mach 1.122. This demonstrator is a precursor to the Overture supersonic aircraft, which is expected to cruise at Mach 1.7 and reach a maximum of Mach 2.2.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
World Men’s Day: Honoring Men’s Contributions to Family and Society
Society
World Men’s Day: Honoring Men’s Contributions to Family and Society
Finland’s South Karelia Loses €1 Million Daily Without Russian Tourists
World
Finland’s South Karelia Loses €1 Million Daily Without Russian Tourists
Moscow Denies Kyiv’s Alleged Strike on Oreshnik ICBM in Astrakhan Region
World
Moscow Denies Kyiv’s Alleged Strike on Oreshnik ICBM in Astrakhan Region
Popular
Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine

A brief but tense exchange between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio at the UN, followed by a strained phone call, prompted Donald Trump to reconsider his stance toward Moscow and delay the planned summit with Vladimir Putin in Budapest

Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine
Moscow Denies Kyiv’s Alleged Strike on Oreshnik ICBM in Astrakhan Region
Moscow Denies Kyiv’s Alleged Strike on Oreshnik ICBM in Astrakhan Region
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver
Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program
From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions Evgeniya Petrova Soul Train – Edgar Cayce, Dropback People & The NPC Menace Guy Somerset Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program Lyuba Lulko
Maduro Asks Putin for Warplanes and Missiles Amid U.S. Threats Near Venezuela
Son Confesses to Beheading His Mother in Yekaterinburg Park
India’s IOC Buys Five Cargoes of Russian Oil Despite U.S. Sanctions Pressure
India’s IOC Buys Five Cargoes of Russian Oil Despite U.S. Sanctions Pressure
Last materials
U.S. Tests Experimental X-59 Supersonic Aircraft as Potential Threat to Russia and China
Situation in Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Troops Panic, Begin to Surrender
Finland’s South Karelia Loses €1 Million Daily Without Russian Tourists
Russia Becomes World Leader in Sunflower Oil Exports, Surpassing Ukraine and Argentina
Russian Man Wrecks Store Shelves After Enjoying Breaking Plates
Car Seat Heating Can Harm Men’s Health, Expert Warns
Linguist Reveals the Longest Word in the Russian Language — 55 Letters Long
Maduro Asks Putin for Warplanes and Missiles Amid U.S. Threats Near Venezuela
World Men’s Day: Honoring Men’s Contributions to Family and Society
Ukrainian Troops Trapped in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk — Putin Reports Encirclement
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.