Maduro Asks Putin for Warplanes and Missiles Amid U.S. Threats Near Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has turned to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for military support amid growing tensions with the United States. According to The Washington Post, confidential documents reveal that Maduro requested missiles, radar systems, and modernized aircraft from Russia as Washington increases its military presence in the Caribbean.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefaniegbh, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Venezuelan flag

Maduro Appeals to Russia, China, and Iran

The documents also indicate that the Venezuelan government reached out to China and Iran for additional military aid and equipment to reinforce national defense. In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Maduro reportedly asked for an “expansion of military cooperation” to counter what he described as a dangerous escalation in U.S.-Venezuelan relations.

On May 7, Russia and Venezuela signed a strategic partnership and cooperation treaty that includes enhanced collaboration in defense and security. The agreement was ratified by President Putin on October 27, 2025.

Washington Reportedly Prepares a Plan to Overthrow Maduro

On October 29, CNN cited unnamed sources claiming that the United States is developing a “sophisticated plan” to remove Maduro’s government, supported by an increased concentration of American forces off Venezuela’s coast.

Russia Declares Support for Venezuela

The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed solidarity with Caracas. Official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow stands ready to confront any threats alongside its Venezuelan allies.

“We support the defense of Venezuela’s national sovereignty and remain in close contact with the country’s authorities. We are ready to stand shoulder to shoulder to overcome any threats — we’ve faced worse before,”

Zakharova said, emphasizing that the treaty between Moscow and Caracas encompasses both “the political sphere and military-technical cooperation.”

U.S. Warships Approach Venezuelan Waters

According to Newsweek, the American amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima and its accompanying vessels are nearing Venezuelan territory. The fleet is currently positioned approximately 124 miles from the island of La Orchila, which hosts one of Venezuela’s key airbases and radar installations.

“The warships are now within direct operational range, capable of conducting amphibious landings or precision strikes,”

the outlet reported.

Regional Tensions Rise: Trinidad and Tobago on Alert

In response to the escalating situation, the Armed Forces of Trinidad and Tobago have been placed on full combat readiness under the highest State One Alert Level. A memorandum circulated among service members clarified that this was “not a drill,” ordering immediate return to bases.

Trinidad and Tobago recently authorized the entry of the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Gravely into its territorial waters. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar stressed that her country would not cancel joint exercises with the United States, arguing they strengthen “internal security.”

U.S. Military Targets Identified in Venezuela

According to The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. has identified several Venezuelan military sites allegedly linked to drug trafficking, which could become targets in the event of a strike.

“The United States is preparing to hit Venezuelan military installations believed to be involved in the illegal narcotics trade. Drug networks and their infrastructure are likely to come under attack if President Donald Trump decides to take military action,”

the report said.

The authors noted that President Trump has not yet made a final decision regarding ground operations. The U.S. leader confirmed earlier that he does not intend to launch missile strikes on Venezuelan territory at this stage.

Possible U.S. Military Scenarios Outlined

The Financial Times outlined several possible scenarios should Washington decide to move militarily against Venezuela. These include limited missile and drone strikes, a potential operation to capture President Maduro, or a full-scale invasion similar to the 1989 U.S. intervention in Panama—though the latter is considered unlikely.