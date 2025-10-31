World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow Denies Kyiv’s Alleged Strike on Oreshnik ICBM in Astrakhan Region

World

Russian State Duma defense committee member Viktor Sobolev has called statements by Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) head Vasyl Malyuk about destroying an Oreshnik missile on Russian territory a fake.

Oreshnik ICBM
Photo: Дмитрий Плотников Pravda.Ru by Нейросеть
Oreshnik ICBM

Sobolev reacted after Malyuk told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukrainian special services destroyed one of the Oreshnik ICBMs in 2023. The SBU head said the operation took place on the Kapustin Yar training ground in Astrakhan region destroying the missile completely.

“I think this is fake, disinformation and an attempt by Zelenskiy and his junta to cling to power by ensuring Europe continues to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That’s all — you can only interpret it that way,” Viktor Sobolev told Podyom publication.

Accusation links Kyiv’s reports to classic propaganda techniques

Sobolev added that Kyiv bases such messages on the propaganda principles formulated by German politician Joseph Goebbels, dismissing the Kyiv account as an effort to manipulate Western audiences. The Russian side has not independently confirmed the SBU’s claim.

Earlier, Malyuk asserted that Ukrainian special services destroyed an Oreshnik missile at the Kapustin Yar range in the summer of 2023 and described the strike as “one hundred percent” successful.

Belarus President Lukashenko: We Can Strike!

Russian President Vladimir Putin first announced tests of the new medium-range ballistic missile Oreshnik in November 2024, after an attack on the Dnipro.

On October 31, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko warned that Belarus could use the Oreshnik system, saying he and Putin could “decide and strike” if the West pushed too far.

“I want them (Western countries) to understand that we can strike if things go badly. We will sit down with [President Vladimir] Putin, make a decision and strike. So don’t provoke us,” Alexander Lukashenko said, according to BelTA.

At present, Russian official channels have not provided confirmation of the SBU’s account, and the accusation-exchange illustrates the ongoing information war surrounding weapons development and cross-border operations.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The Truth About Red Tea: Benefits, Best Types, and How to Brew It for Slimming
Recipes & Food
The Truth About Red Tea: Benefits, Best Types, and How to Brew It for Slimming
Pamela Anderson’s $38 Rose-Petal Pickles Leave Russian Blogger Unimpressed
Society
Pamela Anderson’s $38 Rose-Petal Pickles Leave Russian Blogger Unimpressed
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Columnists
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Popular
Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the United States could fully replace Russia in the Chinese oil and gas market, but experts warn that logistics, pricing, and political realities make such a shift nearly impossible

Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative
Pentagon Pulls Elite Airborne Brigade from Romania as Europe Faces Force Cuts
NASA’s Greatest Challenge on the Moon: Keeping Astronauts on Their Feet
From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions Evgeniya Petrova Soul Train – Edgar Cayce, Dropback People & The NPC Menace Guy Somerset Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program Lyuba Lulko
Mystery Object 3I/Atlas Rekindles Debate Over Alien Technology in Deep Space
Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Last materials
Moscow Denies Kyiv’s Alleged Strike on Oreshnik ICBM in Astrakhan Region
Foods That Can Repair Tooth Enamel Naturally
Soul Train – Edgar Cayce, Dropback People & The NPC Menace
Autumn Care for Currants: How to Feed Bushes Right for Next Year’s Harvest
Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program
India’s IOC Buys Five Cargoes of Russian Oil Despite U.S. Sanctions Pressure
Son Confesses to Beheading His Mother in Yekaterinburg Park
Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver
Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.