Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine

Officials in the United States were reportedly taken aback by the “uncompromising attitude” of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his brief meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September. According to the Financial Times, the conversation between the two diplomats left Washington questioning the usefulness of further talks with Moscow.

Photo: Кировский районный исполнительный комитет by БелТА, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Russia-Ukraine talks

Tense Diplomacy and a Postponed Summit

Sources told the newspaper that a subsequent phone call between Lavrov and Rubio on October 20 was also tense, leading Washington to postpone the planned presidential summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

After their conversation, Rubio reportedly told the White House that Moscow showed no readiness for constructive dialogue. President Trump, according to FT, was “not impressed by their [Russia’s] position.”

Rubio’s Influence on Trump’s Russia Policy

As Bloomberg reported, Trump’s latest shift on Russia and the conflict in Ukraine stemmed largely from Rubio’s influence. The U.S. Secretary of State, described by the agency as a “longtime hawk on Russia,” has been urging Trump not to make concessions to Moscow.

International relations expert Magdalena Gurnicka-Partyka of Wrocław University believes that the cancellation of the Budapest summit was Rubio’s decision. In her view, he sought to protect the U.S. president from a potential public defeat and preserve his image as a “president of peace.”

The portal Axios also reported that Trump grew disappointed with Russia following the October 20 phone call between Rubio and Lavrov.

“The conversation ended without results and led to the conclusion that the Russians are not in a position to agree on ending the war. Therefore, there’s no reason to hold a meeting between Trump and Putin,” said a White House source quoted by the agency.

Trump’s Tone on Ukraine Softens

Despite the diplomatic chill, Fox News reported that President Trump has recently revised his stance on supporting Ukraine.

“The tone of President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine has softened sharply in recent weeks. He now seems far less eager to help Kyiv or to force an end to the war,” the network noted.

As a result, Trump’s actions — including his refusal to supply Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Tomahawk cruise missiles — have caused confusion among European allies. Officials admit they cannot predict the American leader’s next steps on Ukraine.