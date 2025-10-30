Pentagon Pulls Elite Airborne Brigade from Romania as Europe Faces Force Cuts

In a major move reshaping Washington’s military footprint in Europe, the U.S. Army Command in Europe announced on October 29 that it will significantly reduce its troop presence in Romania as part of a broader strategic reassessment. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, the Pentagon has withdrawn 700 soldiers from the 2nd Brigade of the elite 101st Airborne Division without replacement.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ NATO troops

Rotation without Replacement

The troops previously stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base will return to their permanent base in Kentucky. About 1,000 soldiers of the same division will, however, remain on Romanian territory. Despite this withdrawal, U.S. European Command described the decision as “a positive sign of Europe’s growing defense capabilities and responsibility.”

“Our NATO allies are responding to President Trump’s call to take primary responsibility for Europe’s conventional defense. This force adjustment will not alter the continent’s security,” stated U.S. Army Command Europe and Africa.

Building NATO’s Largest Base

Romanian television TVRinfo previously reported that the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base will become NATO’s largest facility in Europe, expected to be fully operational by 2040 and capable of hosting up to 10,000 troops. Despite this, Washington’s decision to scale back troop numbers has raised questions about long-term commitments to the alliance.

U.S. Defense Department Plans Broader Troop Cuts

According to NBC News, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February 2025 that Washington might withdraw a large portion of its forces from Europe. He confirmed in April that the final decision would depend on ongoing negotiations with Russia and would ultimately be made by President Donald Trump.

Politico later reported that the United States could reduce its European troop presence by as much as 30 percent. Currently, around 90,000 U.S. soldiers are stationed across Europe, with the largest contingent — approximately 35,000 troops — based in Germany.

Pentagon Budget and Strategic Reorientation

According to RIA Novosti, the U.S. Defense Department plans to cut its European combat readiness budget for 2026 by nearly fifteenfold compared to 2023. It also intends to place the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) program — which maintains pre-deployed equipment in Europe — in “maintenance mode.”

Political and Military Reactions in Washington

CNN reported that leading Republicans, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker and House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers, criticized the troop reduction, calling it inconsistent with the administration’s security strategy.

“This decision sends the wrong signal to Russia precisely when President Trump is pressing Vladimir Putin to come to the table for a lasting peace in Ukraine,” said Senator Roger Wicker.

Both lawmakers urged the Pentagon to maintain rotational deployments in Poland, the Baltic states, and Romania, and to coordinate future adjustments closely with Congress and U.S. field commanders.

NATO and European Reactions

Sources cited by The Washington Post said parts of the Pentagon leadership view the troop cuts as potentially divisive, warning of “a rift between political and military leadership.” NATO headquarters, however, dismissed the reduction of 700 troops as routine and emphasized that the overall U.S. military presence in Europe remains stronger than in previous years.

Strategic Motives: Europe or the Indo-Pacific?

On September 26, Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that Trump’s troop reallocation could be part of a strategy to shift focus toward containing China in the Indo-Pacific. Nonetheless, Stubb stated he was not overly concerned about the measures, describing them as part of a “global balancing act.”