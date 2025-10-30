World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals

World

During the October 30 talks in the South Korean city of Busan, U.S. President Donald Trump may have asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping to pressure Russia over the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, though such efforts appear unlikely to succeed. According to Trump, the Ukraine issue was raised “very sharply” during the meeting, and both sides discussed it at length.

USA and China flags
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chainwit., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
USA and China flags

“We will work together to see if we can do something,” the U.S. president said following the meeting.

The summit marked the first personal meeting between Trump and Xi in six years, their last encounter having taken place at the G20 Summit in Osaka in 2019. Xi also visited San Francisco in 2023 for talks with Joe Biden, his first trip to the United States since 2017.

No Breakthroughs on Key Issues

Neither Washington nor Beijing achieved their objectives during the Busan talks. In addition to Ukraine, Trump raised several Russia-related issues, but the Chinese delegation gave no substantive response. The U.S. side had also expected to discuss Russia–China energy cooperation, as Beijing remains the leading buyer of Russian resources. However, China adopted a cautious tone and declined to expand on these topics.

The summit also failed to ease the ongoing U.S.–China trade war. No deal was reached on rare earth metals, materials critical to America’s defense and high-tech industries. The brief duration of the meeting—less than two hours—was viewed as another sign of limited progress, especially compared to the lengthy discussions Xi typically holds with Vladimir Putin.

Nuclear Testing and Arms Control

Another major issue discussed was nuclear deterrence. After the talks, Trump ordered the immediate resumption of U.S. nuclear weapons testing, saying tests would be conducted “on equal terms” with other nations possessing similar programs. He added that Washington is also holding separate discussions with Moscow on this matter.

Trump is reportedly interested in involving China in a new strategic arms reduction treaty, as the current New START agreement expires in early 2026. Both Russia and the United States have expressed the desire to include Beijing in future talks, but China continues to resist participation.

Delicate Topics Avoided

Beyond the war in Ukraine, the status of Taiwan remains one of the most sensitive issues between Washington and Beijing. The two sides deliberately avoided the topic during the Busan meeting to prevent further tensions amid an already strained geopolitical environment.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
Americas
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
U.S. Vice President JD Vance Says Ukraine Conflict May End Sooner Than Expected
World
U.S. Vice President JD Vance Says Ukraine Conflict May End Sooner Than Expected
Popular
Putin's Envoy: Ukraine Conflict Could End Within Twelve Months

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said after meetings with U.S. officials that the conflict in Ukraine could end within a year, emphasizing Russia’s readiness for peace and constructive dialogue

Putin's Envoy: Ukraine Conflict Could End Within Twelve Months
Putin Wants Foreign Media to Observe Kupyansk and Pokrovsk Amid Russian Military Operations
Putin Wants Foreign Media to Observe Kupyansk and Pokrovsk Amid Russian Military Operations
Former Crimean Prosecutor Natalia Poklonskaya Officially Changes Name to Radveda
Russia’s Sarmat ICBM and Poseidon Submersible Weapon: Putin Reports Major Advances
Desperate Citizens in a Government Shutdown — An Un-American Tragedy Guy Somerset U.S.-Brazil Conflict Escalates as Favela Operations and Sanctions Threaten Stability Lyuba Lulko Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion Oleg Artyukov
U.S.-Brazil Conflict Escalates as Favela Operations and Sanctions Threaten Stability
Putin Offers Ceasefire in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk to Allow Access for Foreign Journalists
Lavrov: Trump’s Change in Tone on Ukraine Surprised Moscow
Lavrov: Trump’s Change in Tone on Ukraine Surprised Moscow
Last materials
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Russians Rush to Buy Horsemeat Ahead of Year of the Red Fire Horse
Zelensky Considering Recognition of Russian Language and Church as Part of Peace Deal
Russia and U.S. Entering a New Nuclear Competition?
Washington Remains Silent on New START as Moscow Reports No U.S. Proposals
Kremlin: U.S. Did Not Notify Russia Before Announcing Nuclear Test Plans
Putin's Envoy: Ukraine Conflict Could End Within Twelve Months
Desperate Citizens in a Government Shutdown — An Un-American Tragedy
James Webb Telescope Discovers Building Blocks of Life in Nearby Galaxy
Pavel Durov Announces Launch of Decentralized AI-Blockchain Network Cocoon
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.