World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky Considering Recognition of Russian Language and Church as Part of Peace Deal

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly prepared to grant official status to the Russian language and revoke the law banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as part of peace negotiations. The report appeared on Strana.ua’s Telegram channel.

Украина
Photo: unsplash.com by Marjan Blan is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Украина

According to the outlet, this conclusion stems from two developments: the withdrawal of a bill that would have stripped the Russian language of protection under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, and insider information suggesting that the joint European Union–Kyiv ceasefire plan includes a clause obliging both Kyiv and Moscow to promote “mutual understanding and respect for linguistic, cultural, and religious diversity.”

“If this is true, it marks a tectonic shift in the official position of Kyiv on peaceful settlement,” the publication wrote.

Kyiv Softens Stance in Peace Process

Strana.ua emphasized that Ukrainian authorities had previously rejected any changes to internal policy as conditions for a ceasefire. The potential reversal would therefore represent a dramatic softening of Kyiv’s approach amid intensified peace efforts with Moscow.

Parliament Withdraws Controversial Bill

Earlier reports confirmed that the Ukrainian government persuaded the Verkhovna Rada to withdraw a bill excluding the Russian language from the list covered by the European Charter on regional and minority languages. Vladimir Vyatrovich, a member of parliament, said the decision was made under pressure from what he described as “unnamed Russian lobbyists in the Council of Europe.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin Wants Foreign Media to Observe Kupyansk and Pokrovsk Amid Russian Military Operations
Hotspots and Incidents
Putin Wants Foreign Media to Observe Kupyansk and Pokrovsk Amid Russian Military Operations
Former Crimean Prosecutor Natalia Poklonskaya Officially Changes Name to Radveda
Society
Former Crimean Prosecutor Natalia Poklonskaya Officially Changes Name to Radveda
Popular
Putin's Envoy: Ukraine Conflict Could End Within Twelve Months

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said after meetings with U.S. officials that the conflict in Ukraine could end within a year, emphasizing Russia’s readiness for peace and constructive dialogue

Putin's Envoy: Ukraine Conflict Could End Within Twelve Months
Putin Wants Foreign Media to Observe Kupyansk and Pokrovsk Amid Russian Military Operations
Putin Wants Foreign Media to Observe Kupyansk and Pokrovsk Amid Russian Military Operations
Former Crimean Prosecutor Natalia Poklonskaya Officially Changes Name to Radveda
Russia’s Sarmat ICBM and Poseidon Submersible Weapon: Putin Reports Major Advances
Desperate Citizens in a Government Shutdown — An Un-American Tragedy Guy Somerset U.S.-Brazil Conflict Escalates as Favela Operations and Sanctions Threaten Stability Lyuba Lulko Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion Oleg Artyukov
U.S.-Brazil Conflict Escalates as Favela Operations and Sanctions Threaten Stability
Putin Offers Ceasefire in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk to Allow Access for Foreign Journalists
Lavrov: Trump’s Change in Tone on Ukraine Surprised Moscow
Lavrov: Trump’s Change in Tone on Ukraine Surprised Moscow
Last materials
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Russians Rush to Buy Horsemeat Ahead of Year of the Red Fire Horse
Zelensky Considering Recognition of Russian Language and Church as Part of Peace Deal
Russia and U.S. Entering a New Nuclear Competition?
Washington Remains Silent on New START as Moscow Reports No U.S. Proposals
Kremlin: U.S. Did Not Notify Russia Before Announcing Nuclear Test Plans
Putin's Envoy: Ukraine Conflict Could End Within Twelve Months
Desperate Citizens in a Government Shutdown — An Un-American Tragedy
James Webb Telescope Discovers Building Blocks of Life in Nearby Galaxy
Pavel Durov Announces Launch of Decentralized AI-Blockchain Network Cocoon
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.