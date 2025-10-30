Zelensky Considering Recognition of Russian Language and Church as Part of Peace Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly prepared to grant official status to the Russian language and revoke the law banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as part of peace negotiations. The report appeared on Strana.ua’s Telegram channel.

According to the outlet, this conclusion stems from two developments: the withdrawal of a bill that would have stripped the Russian language of protection under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, and insider information suggesting that the joint European Union–Kyiv ceasefire plan includes a clause obliging both Kyiv and Moscow to promote “mutual understanding and respect for linguistic, cultural, and religious diversity.”

“If this is true, it marks a tectonic shift in the official position of Kyiv on peaceful settlement,” the publication wrote.

Kyiv Softens Stance in Peace Process

Strana.ua emphasized that Ukrainian authorities had previously rejected any changes to internal policy as conditions for a ceasefire. The potential reversal would therefore represent a dramatic softening of Kyiv’s approach amid intensified peace efforts with Moscow.

Parliament Withdraws Controversial Bill

Earlier reports confirmed that the Ukrainian government persuaded the Verkhovna Rada to withdraw a bill excluding the Russian language from the list covered by the European Charter on regional and minority languages. Vladimir Vyatrovich, a member of parliament, said the decision was made under pressure from what he described as “unnamed Russian lobbyists in the Council of Europe.”