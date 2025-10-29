Putin's Envoy: Ukraine Conflict Could End Within Twelve Months

The conflict in Ukraine could come to an end within a year, believes Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of Russia for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Dmitriev made the statement at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia following meetings with representatives of the U.S. administration.

“We are confident that we are on the path to peace,” Dmitriev said. When asked whether peace in Ukraine could be achieved within a year, he replied, “I think so.”

Russia Seeks Constructive Dialogue

The envoy emphasized the importance of cooperation between the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Russia as global powers.

“People are focused on the regional conflict unfolding around Russia, but we do not want it to escalate into a larger one. To prevent that, we must act better than before, not worse,”

Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev recently visited the United States at the invitation of the American side. According to TASS, he met with representatives of the Trump administration, though no names were disclosed. During those meetings, Dmitriev said he conveyed President Vladimir Putin’s position that “only constructive, respectful dialogue will bear fruit.”

Moscow’s Position on Ukraine

The envoy also reiterated that Russia is committed to a peaceful settlement and believes this requires addressing the root causes of the crisis and taking into account Russian security interests. In September, President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that “the events related to the military operation” would soon come to an end.

Western Policy and Financial Strains

Meanwhile, Bloomberg columnist Mark Champion wrote that Russia has a “plan for victory,” Ukraine has a “plan for survival,” but the Western allies currently have no plan at all. According to him, President Donald Trump’s policy toward Ukraine remains contradictory, as his administration has shifted the financial burden of military aid onto struggling European economies. To compensate, the EU considered using frozen Russian assets, but the plan collapsed due to Belgium’s legal concerns over potential lawsuits.

Champion warns that Ukraine may “run out of cash” by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and argues that Western indecision has made Kyiv’s allies the weak link in the ongoing conflict. Its outcome, he concludes, will depend on the next moves—or lack thereof—by Washington and Brussels.

Russia Warns Against Asset Seizure

Moscow has repeatedly condemned any Western attempts to use its frozen assets, calling such actions “theft.” Russian officials continue to affirm their readiness for peace but insist that certain conditions must be met, including Ukraine’s withdrawal from NATO ambitions and the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. The Foreign Ministry also stated that security guarantees should be developed not only for Kyiv but for Moscow as well.