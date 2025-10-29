U.S. Vice President JD Vance Says Ukraine Conflict May End Sooner Than Expected

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he has changed his opinion about the conflict in Ukraine. He made the statement in an interview with The New York Post (NYP).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ JD Vance

“If you had asked me six months ago or so, I would have said the fighting between them would never end,”

he said.

According to Vance, he once believed that the hostilities could continue for another fifteen years. However, a month ago he came to the conclusion that the parties have made “incredible progress” toward achieving peace.

Vance Notes Trump’s Balanced Diplomatic Approach

Earlier, Vance said that the United States seeks to maintain constructive relations with both Russia and Ukraine, as Washington’s main goal is to bring the conflict to an end. He also emphasized that President Donald Trump enjoys strong working relationships with officials from both countries, which, according to him, has helped advance the current peace efforts.