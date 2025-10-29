World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Poland Intercepts Russian Il-20 Reconnaissance Plane Over the Baltic Sea

World

 

Ilyushin Il-18-20-22-38, Island RP32247
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
Ilyushin Il-18-20-22-38, Island RP32247

Poland announced that its air force intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. According to the statement, the plane remained in international airspace and did not cross into Polish territory.

Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that the incident occurred on October 28, 2025. Officials said a pair of MiG-29 fighter jets on standby identified, intercepted, and escorted the aircraft until it left their zone of responsibility.

In an official statement, the command noted that the intercept operation was carried out “quickly, efficiently, and safely” thanks to “a high level of combat readiness, the professionalism of the pilots, and the precise functioning of the air defense system.” The ministry emphasized that protecting national airspace remains the daily mission of the Polish military.

Polish Military Says Il-20 Flew Without Transponder

According to the Polish Air Force, the Il-20 was conducting “a reconnaissance mission in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off.” At the same time, Polish command underlined that the Russian aircraft did not violate national airspace and was guided out of Poland’s area of responsibility once the escort procedure concluded.

Operational Command also assured that the country’s armed forces remain in constant combat readiness, ready “to respond to any threat and defend the sovereignty of Polish airspace.” As of publication, there was no comment from official Russian sources regarding the incident.

Russian Diplomat Notes Rising NATO Intelligence Activity

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry representative Konstantin Vorontsov stated that NATO intelligence activity along Russia’s borders in the Baltic and Black Seas has intensified. He claimed the alliance “continues to build up its military presence near our country’s borders” and has increased reconnaissance missions near Russia’s maritime and air boundaries. The diplomat also linked this to “the longer deployments of warships in the Black Sea and the growing number of battalion and brigade formations in coastal states.”

In early October, the European Parliament adopted a resolution allowing “coordinated, unified, and proportionate measures against any violations of airspace, including the destruction of aerial threats.” The Parliament’s press release framed it as encouragement for EU member states to take such measures independently if necessary.

NATO Members Debate Response to Russian Flights

In recent months, several Western leaders have called for tougher responses to potential airspace violations. During the UN General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for “shooting down aircraft that violate alliance borders.” When asked directly about this stance, he replied,

“Yes, I do think so.”

Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s Foreign Minister, also sent a strong warning to Moscow in an interview, saying Russian authorities “shouldn’t come complaining” if a missile or aircraft enters Polish territory and is shot down. He described his remark as a clear warning.

