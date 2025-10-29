World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Lavrov: Trump’s Change in Tone on Ukraine Surprised Moscow

World

 

Sergey Lavrov
Photo: mid.ru by Пресс-служба МИД России, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, made a statement on Ukraine following the plenary session of the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

Lavrov Notes Trump’s Shift on Ukraine

Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s position regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Lavrov recalled that Trump had earlier advocated a long-term, sustainable peace rather than a temporary ceasefire lasting a year or two. The minister described the recent change in Trump’s rhetoric as unexpected.

“It was certainly surprising that U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly reverted to positions that had already been ‘worked out’ and reflect only the feverish desire of Europeans and the Zelensky regime to gain a pause in order to continue pumping weapons into the Kyiv ‘structure’ — the ‘presidential office,’ the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and all other components of the Kyiv regime,”

Lavrov stated.

Putin and Trump’s Alaska Meeting

On August 15, in the U.S. state of Alaska, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a meeting that lasted two hours and forty-five minutes. Lavrov expressed hope that the logic of establishing long-term peace voiced by Trump in Alaska would prevail. He emphasized that Moscow believes in the U.S. president’s desire to achieve a real settlement of the conflict rather than “create conditions for further infusions of weapons and money into the Kyiv regime.”

Earlier, Trump again promised to achieve peace in Ukraine. He noted that while Washington had managed to settle conflicts in the Middle East, it had not yet done so in Ukraine.

“But we will settle it,”

Trump assured.

Putin Calls for Dialogue over Confrontation

The Russian leader pointed out that the initiative for both the location and format of the summit came from the United States. He added that Washington had proposed holding the next meeting in Budapest during their latest phone call.

“Dialogue is always better than confrontation, than disputes, and especially better than war. Therefore, we have always supported the continuation of dialogue,”

said Vladimir Putin.

Putin also reminded that Moscow has consistently advocated maintaining dialogue with Washington. He stressed that the two countries have many areas of potential cooperation, and the key is to move from pressure to a constructive discussion of prospects.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
Stoltenberg: Zelensky 'Begged Me' to Close the Sky, But NATO Couldn’t Risk War
World
Stoltenberg: Zelensky 'Begged Me' to Close the Sky, But NATO Couldn’t Risk War
China Upgrades Its Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter J-36 Prototype
World
China Upgrades Its Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter J-36 Prototype
Popular
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion

State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Sergey Glazyev proposed ending the circulation of NATO currencies — the dollar, euro, and pound sterling — in Eurasian economies to undermine the financial foundation of Western militarism

Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion
Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together
Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
World’s 'Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt Wows Fans with New Training Photos
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion Oleg Artyukov Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity Andrey Mihayloff Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together Lyuba Lulko
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Blue Dogs: Vandalism, Not Mutation
Belarus Ready to Halt Oreshnik Missile Placement Amid Regional Tensions
Massive Power Outage Leaves Multiple Sakhalin Cities in Darkness
Massive Power Outage Leaves Multiple Sakhalin Cities in Darkness
Last materials
Common Pain Drugs Found to Suppress Osteosarcoma Tumors
From China's DF-21D to Russia’s Zmeevik': The New Era of Anti-Carrier Ballistics
Poland Intercepts Russian Il-20 Reconnaissance Plane Over the Baltic Sea
Lavrov: Trump’s Change in Tone on Ukraine Surprised Moscow
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion
Why Retinol Hand Creams Are the New Anti-Aging Essential
The Cacomistle: The Ring-Tailed Cat That Outsmarts Names and Expectations
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Blue Dogs: Vandalism, Not Mutation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.