Russia and India Sign Deal to Produce SJ-100 Passenger Jets in India

World

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) of Russia, part of Rostec, and India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have signed an agreement in Moscow to produce SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India.

Sukhoi Superjet 100
Photo: flickr.com by SuperJet International, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Sukhoi Superjet 100

India to Resume Domestic Civil Aircraft Production

According to the agreement, HAL has received the right to manufacture the SJ-100 for domestic customers.

“This will also mark the first time a fully-fledged passenger aircraft is produced in India. The last similar project was the AVRO HS-748, produced by HAL from 1961 to 1988,” the company said in its statement.

HAL added that over 200 SJ-100 aircraft have already been built, serving more than 16 commercial airlines worldwide.

Indian Government Welcomes the Deal

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the signing as a major milestone that will transform short-haul travel under the UDAN regional connectivity program, designed to make air travel more accessible for Indian citizens.

He emphasized that SJ-100 production would boost India’s self-reliance in civil aviation, strengthen the private sector, and create both direct and indirect jobs within the country’s aerospace industry.

Background on the SJ-100

The Superjet 100 is a new-generation Russian regional narrow-body passenger aircraft designed for short to medium routes. It features multiple configurations with varying flight ranges and seating capacities and remains the main passenger jet in Russia.

Serial production of the Superjet 100 was halted in 2022 following Western sanctions. However, a new import-substituted version equipped with the Russian PD-8 engine is expected to enter service in 2026. In September 2025, President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the localization of the aircraft’s engines.

Earlier this month, the head of Rosaviatsiya, Dmitry Yadrov, confirmed the extension of the service life of the Franco-Russian SaM146 engines currently used on SJ-100s, enabling the aircraft to continue flying until at least 2028–2029.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
