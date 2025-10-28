World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Belarus Ready to Halt Oreshnik Missile Placement Amid Regional Tensions

World

The deployment of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile system in Belarus may be paused, according to President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader made this statement during the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, as reported by BelTA.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
Photo: website President of the Russian Federation by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
“Placing this weapon in Belarus is nothing more than a response to the escalation in the region and modern threats. Let’s step away from this, and the talk about the ‘Oreshnik’ will stop,” Lukashenko said.

Defensive Measure, Not a Threat

Lukashenko stressed that the presence of the Oreshnik system on Belarusian territory does not pose any danger to neighboring countries. Instead, he described it as a measure to ensure the joint security of Belarus and Russia. The president criticized what he called the “hysterical reaction” of certain Western politicians to the system’s deployment.

Symbolic Presence of Oreshnik

Earlier, a model of the Oreshnik missile was seen in Lukashenko’s office, according to reports by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is closely associated with the Belarusian leader. The symbolic presence of the missile reflected Minsk’s emphasis on national defense and its partnership with Moscow amid ongoing geopolitical pressures.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
