China Upgrades Its Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter J-36 Prototype

The Chinese sixth-generation fighter jet, known under the unofficial designation J-36, has received a significant modernization, Voennyi Obozrevatel (“Military Observer”) reported via Telegram. A new photo of the updated prototype caught public attention, revealing visible design changes.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by N509FZ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ J-20A fighters of China's Air Force

Redesigned Landing Gear and Air Intakes

The J-36, which is currently undergoing flight tests, was once again captured by eyewitnesses. Compared with earlier versions, the new prototype displays several structural differences: engineers have modified the positioning of the rear landing gear wheels and reshaped the air intakes. Observers also noted newly designed engine nozzles.

Built Under the Flying Wing Concept

The aircraft, developed by Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, follows a flying wing aerodynamic configuration — a layout aimed at minimizing radar visibility and improving aerodynamic efficiency. Earlier photographs of the prototype showed the number “3601” on the fuselage, leading analysts to assume that the aircraft’s official designation may indeed become J-36.