World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

China Upgrades Its Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter J-36 Prototype

World

The Chinese sixth-generation fighter jet, known under the unofficial designation J-36, has received a significant modernization, Voennyi Obozrevatel (“Military Observer”) reported via Telegram. A new photo of the updated prototype caught public attention, revealing visible design changes.

J-20A fighters of China's Air Force
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by N509FZ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
J-20A fighters of China's Air Force

Redesigned Landing Gear and Air Intakes

The J-36, which is currently undergoing flight tests, was once again captured by eyewitnesses. Compared with earlier versions, the new prototype displays several structural differences: engineers have modified the positioning of the rear landing gear wheels and reshaped the air intakes. Observers also noted newly designed engine nozzles.

Built Under the Flying Wing Concept

The aircraft, developed by Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, follows a flying wing aerodynamic configuration — a layout aimed at minimizing radar visibility and improving aerodynamic efficiency. Earlier photographs of the prototype showed the number “3601” on the fuselage, leading analysts to assume that the aircraft’s official designation may indeed become J-36.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy
Recipes & Food
Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Popular
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical

Ukraine’s military command has deployed GUR special forces to Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk) amid reports that Russian troops have completely cut off supply routes, creating what analysts describe as a potentially decisive encirclement in the Donbas

Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race Lyuba Lulko Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr Dmitry Sudakov Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child Guy Somerset
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Last materials
Stoltenberg: Zelensky 'Begged Me' to Close the Sky, But NATO Couldn’t Risk War
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Moscow Ready to Negotiate Legal Ban on Space Weapons, But US Blocks Talks
How to Fit a Big Bed in a Small Bedroom: Expert Tips for Comfort and Space
Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.