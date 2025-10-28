World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Stoltenberg: Zelensky 'Begged Me' to Close the Sky, But NATO Couldn’t Risk War

World

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recalled in an interview with TV2 how he turned down an emotional request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the start of the Russian special military operation in 2022. According to Stoltenberg, Zelensky pleaded with him to close Ukraine’s airspace as Russian forces approached Kyiv.

Jens Stoltenberg
Photo: norden.org by Johannes Jansson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/
Jens Stoltenberg
“When Russian troops were near Kyiv, [Zelensky] begged me to close the airspace [over Ukraine] (...) It was painful, but I explained that for NATO to do that, we would first have to eliminate all Russian air defenses,”

Stoltenberg told reporters.

'NATO Would Have Become a Party to the Conflict'

The former alliance chief explained that he had to refuse Zelensky’s plea because such an action would have inevitably drawn NATO into a full-scale war with Russia. He noted that alliance aircraft would have faced Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.

“We would have had to shoot down Russian aircraft over Ukraine, and then NATO would be at war,”

Stoltenberg said, adding that it was “painful” to deny Zelensky’s request for assistance. He admitted that he feared Kyiv could fall within days, but the risks for NATO were too great.

Russia Warned NATO Against Establishing a No-Fly Zone

In September, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, warned that the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be equivalent to declaring war on Russia.

“The implementation of the provocative idea by Kyiv and other fools to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine — and allowing NATO countries to shoot down our drones — would mean only one thing: a NATO war against Russia,”

Medvedev said.

Warsaw Also Floated the No-Fly Zone Idea

In Poland, officials have occasionally raised the issue of a possible no-fly zone. Last month, concerns grew in Warsaw after an unidentified drone entered Polish airspace, sparking renewed debate on NATO’s involvement.

Moscow Calls NATO Deployment Plans Dangerous

Russian officials have repeatedly described any discussion about placing NATO forces inside Ukraine as a dangerous and unacceptable move. Moscow has emphasized that the alliance’s military expansion toward Russian borders was one of the root causes of the ongoing conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy
Recipes & Food
Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Popular
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical

Ukraine’s military command has deployed GUR special forces to Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk) amid reports that Russian troops have completely cut off supply routes, creating what analysts describe as a potentially decisive encirclement in the Donbas

Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race Lyuba Lulko Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr Dmitry Sudakov Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child Guy Somerset
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Last materials
Stoltenberg: Zelensky 'Begged Me' to Close the Sky, But NATO Couldn’t Risk War
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Moscow Ready to Negotiate Legal Ban on Space Weapons, But US Blocks Talks
How to Fit a Big Bed in a Small Bedroom: Expert Tips for Comfort and Space
Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.