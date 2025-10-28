Stoltenberg: Zelensky 'Begged Me' to Close the Sky, But NATO Couldn’t Risk War

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recalled in an interview with TV2 how he turned down an emotional request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the start of the Russian special military operation in 2022. According to Stoltenberg, Zelensky pleaded with him to close Ukraine’s airspace as Russian forces approached Kyiv.

Photo: norden.org by Johannes Jansson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/ Jens Stoltenberg

“When Russian troops were near Kyiv, [Zelensky] begged me to close the airspace [over Ukraine] (...) It was painful, but I explained that for NATO to do that, we would first have to eliminate all Russian air defenses,”

Stoltenberg told reporters.

'NATO Would Have Become a Party to the Conflict'

The former alliance chief explained that he had to refuse Zelensky’s plea because such an action would have inevitably drawn NATO into a full-scale war with Russia. He noted that alliance aircraft would have faced Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.

“We would have had to shoot down Russian aircraft over Ukraine, and then NATO would be at war,”

Stoltenberg said, adding that it was “painful” to deny Zelensky’s request for assistance. He admitted that he feared Kyiv could fall within days, but the risks for NATO were too great.

Russia Warned NATO Against Establishing a No-Fly Zone

In September, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, warned that the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be equivalent to declaring war on Russia.

“The implementation of the provocative idea by Kyiv and other fools to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine — and allowing NATO countries to shoot down our drones — would mean only one thing: a NATO war against Russia,”

Medvedev said.

Warsaw Also Floated the No-Fly Zone Idea

In Poland, officials have occasionally raised the issue of a possible no-fly zone. Last month, concerns grew in Warsaw after an unidentified drone entered Polish airspace, sparking renewed debate on NATO’s involvement.

Moscow Calls NATO Deployment Plans Dangerous

Russian officials have repeatedly described any discussion about placing NATO forces inside Ukraine as a dangerous and unacceptable move. Moscow has emphasized that the alliance’s military expansion toward Russian borders was one of the root causes of the ongoing conflict.