Lavrov: Russia Agreed to Trump’s Ukraine Settlement Proposal During Alaska Talks

World

During a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow’s readiness to accept the American plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The statement was made by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with the Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang.

According to Lavrov, prior to the Alaska summit, Trump’s special envoy Steven Witkoff brought Washington’s peace proposals to Moscow. The Russian side, he said, carefully studied the plan before the leaders’ face-to-face meeting.

“At the summit, President Putin went through each element of the concept in detail, confirming the information with Witkoff as he spoke,”

Lavrov explained, adding that all points of the American proposal were verified and approved during the talks.

Putin: Russia Ready to Proceed on the Proposed Basis

“Everything was confirmed,” Lavrov said. “After that, Putin announced that the Kremlin was ready to accept the American concept and move forward practically on that basis.”

Trump: Putin Wants This to End

Earlier, Donald Trump expressed confidence that the Russian leader seeks peace in Ukraine.

“I think Putin wants this to end,”

Trump said, commenting on the ongoing negotiations.

Plans for a Second Meeting Canceled

On October 16, Putin and Trump held a two-hour meeting described by the American leader as a session of “great progress.” Trump announced plans for a second summit in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, to continue peace discussions. However, the event was later canceled.

Lavrov–Rubio Meeting Postponed

Afterward, CNN reported that the meeting between Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which was to take place before the summit, was postponed. The channel claimed that the decision resulted from “different expectations” regarding the Ukrainian settlement process.

