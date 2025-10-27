World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA

World

President Vladimir Putin has signed a law denouncing the bilateral agreement with the United States on the disposal of plutonium that is “no longer required for defense purposes,” as well as its related protocols. The document was published on the official legal information portal.

Plutonium pellet
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Department of Energy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Plutonium pellet

Russia Ends 2000 Plutonium Disposal Pact

According to the law, Russia officially terminates the 2000 Agreement between the governments of Russia and the United States on the disposal and management of surplus weapons-grade plutonium, as well as cooperation in this area. The agreement covered plutonium deemed unnecessary for defense and established mechanisms for its safe destruction.

The State Duma approved the denunciation on October 8, and the decision was endorsed by the Federation Council on October 22.

Agreement Originally Signed to Reduce Nuclear Stockpiles

Both countries signed the accord in 2000 and ratified it in 2011. Under the deal, Russia and the US each pledged to dispose of 34 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium that remained after cuts to their nuclear arsenals. The agreement recognized that this material was “no longer required for defense purposes.”

Suspension and Reasons Behind Withdrawal

In 2016, President Putin suspended the agreement through a presidential decree. The decision cited several reasons: US-imposed sanctions against Russia, Washington’s Ukraine Support Act, NATO’s eastward expansion, the buildup of American military forces in Eastern Europe, and US attempts to unilaterally alter the method of plutonium disposal without Moscow’s consent.

“The United States sought to change the procedure for plutonium disposal outlined in the agreement without securing Russia’s approval,”

the conclusion of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee stated.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Japan Pledges to Sign Post-WWII Peace Treaty with Russia — A New Chapter in Tokyo-Moscow Talks
World
Japan Pledges to Sign Post-WWII Peace Treaty with Russia — A New Chapter in Tokyo-Moscow Talks
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
World
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Russian General Warns of Three-Stage Nuclear Strikes on Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian General Warns of Three-Stage Nuclear Strikes on Ukraine
Popular
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing

Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile has reignited global debate over strategic stability, with Vladimir Putin calling it a unique breakthrough and Donald Trump insisting Washington "isn’t playing games"

Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child Guy Somerset Why Trump Cannot Launch Ground Operation in Venezuela Lyuba Lulko Murder on the High Sea: An American Reckoning Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Last materials
Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child
Donald Trump — The Populist Who Hates People
Why Trump Cannot Launch Ground Operation in Venezuela
Hungary Confirms Putin-Trump Summit Will Take Place Despite All Fake News
Russian General Warns of Three-Stage Nuclear Strikes on Ukraine
China Snubs German Officials as It Refocuses on U.S. Relations
Murder on the High Sea: An American Reckoning
Putin's Envoy Kirill Dmitriev Arrives in U.S. for Official Talks Amid Sanctions
Kremlin Clarifies Putin’s Tomahawk Statement
Moscow Metro: The One-Minute Miracle Beneath the City
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.