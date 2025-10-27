Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a ceasefire plan developed by the so-called “coalition of the willing” will be completed within seven to ten days.
Speaking in a statement cited by RBC-Ukraine, Zelensky said that the plan is currently being drafted and should be finalized shortly. “The ceasefire plan — we decided that we will work on it over the next week or ten days,” the president noted.
“The ceasefire plan should be short in its content and without a large number of details,”
Zelensky emphasized, adding that the focus should remain on achieving a clear and actionable roadmap toward halting hostilities.
Earlier, President Zelensky also mentioned that a “technological problem” had been discovered during the production of Flamingo missiles. However, he did not specify the nature of the issue or whether it affected the project’s progress.
