Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a ceasefire plan developed by the so-called “coalition of the willing” will be completed within seven to ten days.

Zelensky at a meeting
Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Zelensky at a meeting

Plan to Be Short and Focused

Speaking in a statement cited by RBC-Ukraine, Zelensky said that the plan is currently being drafted and should be finalized shortly. “The ceasefire plan — we decided that we will work on it over the next week or ten days,” the president noted.

“The ceasefire plan should be short in its content and without a large number of details,”

Zelensky emphasized, adding that the focus should remain on achieving a clear and actionable roadmap toward halting hostilities.

Technical Issues Found in Flamingo Missile Production

Earlier, President Zelensky also mentioned that a “technological problem” had been discovered during the production of Flamingo missiles. However, he did not specify the nature of the issue or whether it affected the project’s progress.

