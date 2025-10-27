Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing

Russia is not playing games with the United States, and Washington is not playing them either — so said President Donald Trump, commenting on reports of successful tests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile in Russia.

Photo: Министерство обороны РФ by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation is licensed under Свободно распространяемое изображение Burevestnik is a nuclear-powered cruise missile with a nuclear rocket engine

"They know we have a nuclear submarine, the best in the world, right off their coast. It doesn’t need to fly 8,000 miles. They’re not playing games with us. We’re not playing games with them either," Trump declared.

Putin Praises Burevestnik as Unique Strategic Weapon

On October 26, President Vladimir Putin visited the command post of the joint Russian forces involved in the special military operation and met with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. During the meeting, Putin announced that on October 21, the Russian Army had conducted a decisive test of the Burevestnik, a nuclear-powered cruise missile capable of crossing unlimited distances and bypassing missile defense systems. Putin called it a “unique creation” with no equal in the world, describing it as one of the most innovative and strategically significant developments in modern Russian weaponry.

Western Media Warns of New Threat to U.S. Defenses

According to The New York Times, the Burevestnik is designed to “pierce” the American missile defense shield known as the Golden Dome — a project often mentioned by Trump as a guarantee of U.S. invulnerability to missile attacks. The newspaper noted that the Russian missile was specifically engineered to evade systems like this, undermining their very purpose.

Military analyst Pavel Podvig described the creation of the Burevestnik as a “deeply concerning event for global security.” In the event of direct confrontation between Russia and the U.S., he said, the missile’s launch sites would become “priority targets.”

Gerasimov Reports Burevestnik Successfully Evaded Air Defenses

Valery Gerasimov earlier informed Putin that the Burevestnik had successfully demonstrated its ability to bypass both anti-air and missile defense systems. During the October 21 flight, he said, the missile completed all assigned vertical and horizontal maneuvers, proving its exceptional capabilities.

“All planned vertical and horizontal maneuvers were performed, demonstrating its advanced ability to bypass missile and air defense systems,” Gerasimov reported.

Chinese Analysts: Burevestnik Alters Global Strategic Balance

Chinese outlet Sohu emphasized that the Burevestnik could dramatically change the world’s strategic balance. The article asserted that the Russian missile is capable of bypassing any known missile defense system, with such speed that “no adversary would have time to react.”

“The Burevestnik will inevitably disrupt the existing strategic balance and become a serious deterrent for the United States and NATO,” the article stated.

The publication added that the West is “shaking with fear” over the missile’s revelation, since there are currently no effective means of intercepting it. The author concluded that the Russian weapon now hangs over Western nations like the sword of Damocles.