Hungary Confirms Putin-Trump Summit Will Take Place Despite All Fake News

World

Hungary has received confirmation that the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will take place, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said speaking to The American Conservative.

Photo: flickr.com by Thomas Depenbusch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
“We have to count on that, because there are so many who are counter-interested in peace. European leaders and Ukraine. So, they are doing their best using their media to spread news, fake news, leaks, claiming that this summit will not take place. [...] We have received as information will take place, and I trust President Trump and President Putin more than the liberal media.,” Szijjarto said.

The Hungarian minister added that once the information about the Russia-US meeting in Budapest became known, Hungary understood there would be many who would try to obstruct it. He expressed confidence that until the summit occurs, media outlets would continue to publish numerous fake reports.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed media reports suggesting that the summit had been canceled because no specific dates were initially agreed upon. President Putin also stated that the remarks of his American counterpart indicate a postponement rather than a cancellation of the Budapest meeting.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
