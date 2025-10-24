World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin's Envoy Kirill Dmitriev Arrives in U.S. for Official Talks Amid Sanctions

World

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy, has arrived in the United States for official negotiations, CNN reports.

Kirill Dmitriev, 30.03.2015
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kirill Dmitriev, 30.03.2015

Dmitriev arrived in the U.S. to hold official talks just days after American President Donald Trump announced new sanctions against Russia. According to sources, the RDIF chief is expected to meet with representatives of the U.S. presidential administration to continue discussions on Russia-U.S. relations.

The visit was also confirmed by an unnamed source cited by RIA Novosti.

Dmitriev To Meet With Witkoff

Kirill Dmitriev is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, during his visit to the United States, Barak Ravid, an Axios journalist said citing a well-informed source.

“White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet on Saturday with Putin's envoy @kadmitriev who arrived in the U.S., per source with knowledge,” the journalist wrote.

In April, a CNN source reported that the U.S. government temporarily lifted sanctions on Dmitriev to allow the State Department to issue him a visa to enter the country. Dmitriev last visited the United States in early April.

On October 22, the U.S. Treasury announced sanctions targeting Rosneft and LUKOIL. The measures also affected 34 subsidiaries of LUKOIL and Rosneft located in Russia. The Treasury gave companies one month to wind down operations with Rosneft, LUKOIL, and their subsidiaries, citing Russia’s “lack of serious interest in the peace process” as the reason for the sanctions.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the new American sanctions as an attempt to pressure Moscow, noting that such measures do not contribute to strengthening bilateral relations. Putin emphasized that Russia and the U.S. have numerous areas for cooperation if both sides move from pressure to serious long-term dialogue.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Moscow Reacts to Trump’s Decision to Cancel Budapest Summit
Russia
Moscow Reacts to Trump’s Decision to Cancel Budapest Summit
Putin Sends Strategic Message to Washington with Nuclear Triad Drills During Peace Talks
Europe
Putin Sends Strategic Message to Washington with Nuclear Triad Drills During Peace Talks
Popular
Putin Responds to Trump and U.S. Sanctions: ‘Dialogue Is Always Better Than War'

President Vladimir Putin said that Donald Trump’s words point to a postponement, not cancellation, of the planned Budapest summit, while warning Washington that pressure and sanctions will not alter Russia’s position.

Putin Responds to Trump and U.S. Sanctions: ‘Dialogue Is Always Better Than War'
Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin
Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin
Moscow Reacts to Trump’s Decision to Cancel Budapest Summit
Putin Sends Strategic Message to Washington with Nuclear Triad Drills During Peace Talks
Paris Without The Crown: Lost Jewels, Lost History Andrey Mihayloff Caspian Sea Water Levels Drop to Record Lows Amid Natural Climate Shifts Margarita Kicherova Putin Sends Strategic Message to Washington with Nuclear Triad Drills During Peace Talks Lyuba Lulko
India Reassesses Russian Oil Deals After Trump’s New Sanctions Hit Lukoil
China’s Army Purges, US Tensions, and Strategic Partnership with Russia: Expert Analysis
Rubio Shields Trump from Potential Public Embarrassment in Budapest
Rubio Shields Trump from Potential Public Embarrassment in Budapest
Last materials
Putin's Envoy Kirill Dmitriev Arrives in U.S. for Official Talks Amid Sanctions
Kremlin Clarifies Putin’s Tomahawk Statement
Moscow Metro: The One-Minute Miracle Beneath the City
Russian Bear Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan
Erdogan Offers to Host Putin–Trump Summit in Istanbul
Moscow Dismisses Claims of Breakdown in Putin–Trump Meeting Plans
Japan Pledges to Sign Post-WWII Peace Treaty with Russia — A New Chapter in Tokyo-Moscow Talks
International Snow Leopard Day: Protecting the Mountain Ghosts of Central Asia
Green vs. Black Tea — What Nutrition Experts Say About Their Real Effects
Onion Skins: The Kitchen Waste That Heals Gardens, Cleans Homes and Beautifies Hair
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.