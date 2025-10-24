Russian Bear Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan

Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers, known in NATO classification as “Bear,” have carried out a scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Photo: www.photosight.ru by Alexandr Shukhov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tu-95 bomber plane

“The strategic Tu-95MS long-range bombers completed a planned flight in the airspace over neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight lasted more than 11 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

The bombers were escorted by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets from the Russian Aerospace Forces. At certain stages of the route, the aircraft were also shadowed by fighters from foreign air forces.

“Long-range aviation crews regularly conduct flights over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, Black Sea, and Baltic Sea,” the Defense Ministry emphasized.

According to the ministry, all flights of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in full compliance with international airspace regulations and safety standards.