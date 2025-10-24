Moscow Dismisses Claims of Breakdown in Putin–Trump Meeting Plans

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed media reports claiming that the planned summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was canceled due to undefined scheduling. Speaking to Russian agencies, Peskov emphasized that the two sides had never reached a concrete agreement on dates or timing.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Putin and Trump

“First of all, no exact dates for the summit were ever named, and there were no agreements about them. In that sense, it is difficult to cancel something that was never specifically arranged,” Peskov said.

Putin and Trump do not rule out a future meeting

Peskov noted that President Putin does not rule out a future meeting with his American counterpart but that such an event would require careful preparation.

“President Trump said that, at the moment, he has stopped thinking about holding a summit. At the same time, over the past two days, he has repeated several times that he does not rule out such a meeting in the future. President Putin shares this view,” the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

According to Peskov, both leaders are determined not to waste time on symbolic gestures.

“Neither Trump nor Putin want to hold a meeting just for the sake of a meeting,” he said, adding that any eventual summit would require detailed groundwork by the foreign ministries of both countries.

Pause in Ukraine negotiations

Peskov also commented on the broader diplomatic process, saying that the pause in negotiations regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict stemmed from Kyiv’s reluctance to intensify dialogue. “The pause in the negotiation process arose because of the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to increase the intensity of dialogue,” he told reporters.