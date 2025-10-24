Japan Pledges to Sign Post-WWII Peace Treaty with Russia — A New Chapter in Tokyo-Moscow Talks

Japan’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, used her first policy speech after taking office to announce that she intends to sign a peace treaty with Russia — a treaty that has remained unsigned since the end of World War II. Takaichi framed the pledge as part of Tokyo’s effort to resolve the long-standing territorial dispute and formally normalize ties with Moscow.

Promise to pursue a peace treaty with Russia

“Despite the difficult state of Japan-Russia relations, my government will pursue resolution of the territorial issue and the conclusion of a peace treaty,” Takaichi told parliament. She said the government will work toward that goal even as it addresses broader security concerns.

“I intend to sign a peace treaty with Russia,” Takaichi said, underlining the priority she places on resolving the decades-old dispute over the islands.

Security concerns and commitment to the U.S. alliance

At the same time, Takaichi warned of “serious concerns about military trends” in neighboring powers, naming Russia, China and North Korea. She condemned any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force and stressed that Japan’s alliance with the United States remains the cornerstone of Tokyo’s foreign and security policy.

“I will have the opportunity to meet President Trump when he visits Japan, and I hope to build a trusting relationship between the two leaders while raising Japan-U.S. ties to an even higher level,” she said. President Trump is due to visit Japan from October 27 to 29, when he will meet the prime minister and be received by Emperor Naruhito.

Broader regional consultations

Takaichi said she will deepen multilateral security consultations with South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and India, signalling Tokyo’s intent to strengthen regional cooperation even as it seeks a bilateral settlement with Moscow.

Domestic agenda first, diplomacy later

Takaichi devoted most of her 28-minute address to domestic priorities — economic policy, measures against high prices, tax relief, investment, food security, disaster preparedness and health care — before addressing diplomacy and security near the end of her speech.

How Moscow views the new premier

Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Andrey Rudenko, said Moscow expects Takaichi’s experience may prompt her to reappraise problems in bilateral relations. “We hope her experience will allow her to look anew at the problems in our relations and ultimately to be guided by her country’s national interests rather than those of third parties,” he said, calling for observers to watch her actions closely.

Takaichi’s background and political stance

Sanae Takaichi, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, is Japan’s first female prime minister and the country’s 104th head of government. She rose to power without the backing of a political dynasty, building a career from scratch after graduating from Kobe University. She worked in the United States early in her career before returning to Japan and entering politics in 1993.

Takaichi is known for nationalist views and has courted controversy for statements on feminism, media control, family naming conventions and imperial succession. Those positions, observers say, shape both her domestic program and how foreign governments assess her leadership.

Analysts doubt quick normalization with Russia

Valery Kistanov, head of the Center for Japanese Studies at the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia, said he expects Takaichi to maintain a hard line toward Russia and that normalization of relations is unlikely. He pointed to the deterioration in ties since the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict and the unresolved territorial question over the four southern Kuril Islands — the Northern Territories that Tokyo claims as its own.

Kistanov and other experts note that Tokyo continues to insist on resolving the islands’ status as the basis for any peace treaty, even as it reiterates the desire to reopen dialogue. Previous prime ministers, including Shigeru Ishiba and former foreign minister Takeshi Iwai, also voiced support for seeking a treaty, but Moscow has said that with Japan’s current unfriendly stance such a treaty is not feasible.