Putin Responds to Trump and U.S. Sanctions: ‘Dialogue Is Always Better Than War'

President Vladimir Putin said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks were more likely an indication of a postponed meeting rather than a cancellation. Speaking to reporters, Putin noted that it was Trump himself who had initially proposed holding a U.S.-Russia summit in Budapest.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Алексей Даничев, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

“I now see that, after this statement, the U.S. president decided to cancel or rather postpone this meeting. It is more likely a postponement,” said the Russian leader.

Sanctions as a Form of Pressure

Putin also commented on the latest package of U.S. sanctions, calling them an attempt to pressure Russia. According to him, the new restrictions are politically motivated and will not influence Moscow’s strategic course.

“Sanctions today have two dimensions — political and economic. Politically, it is, of course, an attempt to exert pressure. But no self-respecting nation and no self-respecting people will ever make decisions under pressure,” he said.

The president described the new sanctions as an unfriendly act that undermines Russian-American relations, while emphasizing that Russia’s economy remains stable despite such external challenges.

U.S. President Donald Trump, during his first term, imposed the largest number of anti-Russian sanctions in history, Putin reminded reporters.

“During his first presidential term, President Trump imposed the greatest number of sanctions that had ever been introduced against the Russian Federation up to that point,” the head of state said.

President Vladimir Putin also commented on the potential impact of the new sanctions on the Russian economy, as reported by RIA Novosti. He emphasized that the country’s energy sector currently remains stable and resilient.

“Although there will be certain losses,” he noted, without specifying further details. Overall, according to the president, the new sanctions will not have a significant effect on Russia’s economic well-being.

'Dialogue Is Always Better Than War'

Addressing journalists after the Congress of the Russian Geographical Society (RGO), Putin reiterated that Russia supports continued dialogue with the United States and other countries, even in times of confrontation.

“Dialogue is always better than confrontation, better than disputes, and especially better than war. That’s why we have always supported the continuation of dialogue,” said Putin.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that Moscow remains open to peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and supports diplomatic engagement with Washington.

Tomahawk Missiles and Threat of Escalation

Commenting on reports that Ukraine could soon receive U.S. long-range Tomahawk missiles, Putin called such discussions an attempt at escalation. The Russian president warned that any strike on Russian territory using these weapons would trigger a grave response.

“If Tomahawk missiles are used against Russia, the response will be serious — if not shocking,” Putin said, responding to a question from journalists after the RGO congress.

The Russian leader stressed that talk of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine represents a direct attempt to intensify the conflict.