World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Responds to Trump and U.S. Sanctions: ‘Dialogue Is Always Better Than War'

World

President Vladimir Putin said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks were more likely an indication of a postponed meeting rather than a cancellation. Speaking to reporters, Putin noted that it was Trump himself who had initially proposed holding a U.S.-Russia summit in Budapest.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Алексей Даничев, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin
“I now see that, after this statement, the U.S. president decided to cancel or rather postpone this meeting. It is more likely a postponement,” said the Russian leader.

Sanctions as a Form of Pressure

Putin also commented on the latest package of U.S. sanctions, calling them an attempt to pressure Russia. According to him, the new restrictions are politically motivated and will not influence Moscow’s strategic course.

“Sanctions today have two dimensions — political and economic. Politically, it is, of course, an attempt to exert pressure. But no self-respecting nation and no self-respecting people will ever make decisions under pressure,” he said.

The president described the new sanctions as an unfriendly act that undermines Russian-American relations, while emphasizing that Russia’s economy remains stable despite such external challenges.

U.S. President Donald Trump, during his first term, imposed the largest number of anti-Russian sanctions in history, Putin reminded reporters.

“During his first presidential term, President Trump imposed the greatest number of sanctions that had ever been introduced against the Russian Federation up to that point,” the head of state said.

President Vladimir Putin also commented on the potential impact of the new sanctions on the Russian economy, as reported by RIA Novosti. He emphasized that the country’s energy sector currently remains stable and resilient.

“Although there will be certain losses,” he noted, without specifying further details. Overall, according to the president, the new sanctions will not have a significant effect on Russia’s economic well-being.

'Dialogue Is Always Better Than War'

Addressing journalists after the Congress of the Russian Geographical Society (RGO), Putin reiterated that Russia supports continued dialogue with the United States and other countries, even in times of confrontation.

“Dialogue is always better than confrontation, better than disputes, and especially better than war. That’s why we have always supported the continuation of dialogue,” said Putin.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that Moscow remains open to peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and supports diplomatic engagement with Washington.

Tomahawk Missiles and Threat of Escalation

Commenting on reports that Ukraine could soon receive U.S. long-range Tomahawk missiles, Putin called such discussions an attempt at escalation. The Russian president warned that any strike on Russian territory using these weapons would trigger a grave response.

“If Tomahawk missiles are used against Russia, the response will be serious — if not shocking,” Putin said, responding to a question from journalists after the RGO congress.

The Russian leader stressed that talk of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine represents a direct attempt to intensify the conflict.

“Such actions will not go unanswered,” he concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry
World
'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry
Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin
Hotspots and Incidents
Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin
Massive Explosion at Plastic Plant in Chelyabinsk Region Kills at Least 12
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive Explosion at Plastic Plant in Chelyabinsk Region Kills at Least 12
Popular
'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry

A retired Russian major-general told state-aligned media that, in his view, only the use of nuclear weapons could fully destroy Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, a statement that adds to escalating wartime rhetoric.

'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry
Argentine Navy Sinks Chinese Trawler Caught Poaching in National Waters
Argentine Navy Sinks Chinese Trawler Caught Poaching in National Waters
Sineva and Yars: Inside Russia’s Strategic Nuclear Forces Drill
NATO Diplomacy in Question as Sikorski Threatens Civilian Infrastructure
Paris Without The Crown: Lost Jewels, Lost History Andrey Mihayloff Caspian Sea Water Levels Drop to Record Lows Amid Natural Climate Shifts Margarita Kicherova Putin Sends Strategic Message to Washington with Nuclear Triad Drills During Peace Talks Lyuba Lulko
Europe and Ukraine Draft New 12-Point Peace Plan to End Conflict with Russia
Former Finnish President Recounts Candid Call with Putin About NATO Membership
Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin
Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin
Last materials
Caspian Sea Water Levels Drop to Record Lows Amid Natural Climate Shifts
Moscow Reacts to Trump’s Decision to Cancel Budapest Summit
Putin Sends Strategic Message to Washington with Nuclear Triad Drills During Peace Talks
China’s Army Purges, US Tensions, and Strategic Partnership with Russia: Expert Analysis
Hungarian PM Orban: EU Obstructing Trump’s Peace Mission in Ukraine
Russian Stock Market Drops Amid US and EU Sanctions
Rubio Shields Trump from Potential Public Embarrassment in Budapest
EU Bans Toilets, Sinks, and Bidets in Latest Anti-Russian Sanctions Package
French Cyclist Sofiane Sehili Released from Russian Custody After Border Case Verdict
India Reassesses Russian Oil Deals After Trump’s New Sanctions Hit Lukoil
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.