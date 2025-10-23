World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hungarian PM Orban: EU Obstructing Trump’s Peace Mission in Ukraine

World

The Ukrainian conflict could have ended if the European Union (EU) had not obstructed the peace mission of US President Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during the “Peace March” in Budapest.

Viktor Orban
Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Viktor Orban

“Everyone knows that if Donald Trump had been president, the war would not have even started. And if they [in Brussels] had not obstructed it now, there would already be peace,” Orban said.

Peace March in Budapest

Earlier, Budapest hosted a large-scale “Peace March” in support of Prime Minister Orban and against the military policies of the EU. Orban accused the European Union of pretending to support Ukraine while actually pursuing its division. The event was broadcast on the Telex.hu YouTube channel.

“Billions given to Ukraine are not wasted money for them, but investments. War is not a nightmare for them but an opportunity. Conquering and dividing a country during a war is easiest,” the Hungarian premier said, adding that Ukraine is no longer a sovereign country, as its fate is in foreign hands.

Orban previously stated that peace in Ukraine has failed due to EU leaders encouraging President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue military actions.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
