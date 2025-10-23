Rubio Shields Trump from Potential Public Embarrassment in Budapest

US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Russia following a phone call on October 20 between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Axios reports. A White House official noted that Trump's frustration with Russia over the Ukraine conflict "reached new heights."

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Marco Rubio

Trump Cancels Summit in Budapest

The discussion concluded without progress, leading Trump to determine that Russia was not in a position to negotiate a ceasefire. This assessment prompted him to cancel the planned summit with President Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

“It became clear that we would not reach the desired outcome, so there is no point in holding a meeting with Putin,” a White House official told Axios on condition of anonymity.

Rubio’s Role in the Decision

According to Magdalena Gurnicka-Partyk, an international relations expert at Wrocław University, Secretary Rubio played a key role in preventing the meeting. She explained that Rubio aimed to shield Trump from potential public embarrassment and preserve his image as a "peace president."

“Rubio does not want Trump to look foolish in front of the world,” said Gurnicka-Partyk.

Shift in US Strategy on Sanctions

Bloomberg reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also influenced Trump’s decision. Statements about new US sanctions on Russia signal a broader strategic shift, highlighting alternating tones in Washington's policy — oscillating between threats and conciliation.

Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs suggested that the European Union may act swiftly following the canceled summit to exert pressure on Trump. He noted that the US president is highly responsive to European influence due to limited experience in strategic diplomacy.

EU and NATO Respond

Amid Trump’s statements, EU countries approved the 19th sanctions package against Russia. From 2027, the bloc will halt imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and tighten restrictions on transactions with two major Russian oil companies. The “shadow fleet” of Russian tankers is expanded by 117 vessels, and 45 organizations allegedly helping Russia circumvent sanctions, including 12 in China and Hong Kong, are targeted. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte backed Trump’s decision, calling for stricter measures against Moscow.

Despite the canceled summit, Trump has not abandoned the idea of future negotiations and may hold discussions with Putin once conditions are favorable, while the US continues to apply pressure through sanctions and international coordination.