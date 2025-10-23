World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The European Union has introduced a new round of anti-Russian sanctions that unexpectedly includes bathroom fixtures among the restricted export categories. The update, published in the Official Journal of the European Union, expands the list of goods prohibited for delivery to Russia under the 19th sanctions package.

Modern bathroom
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Modern bathroom

According to the document, the new categories now listed under the ban include “bidets, sinks, toilets, and other sanitary fixtures.” The publication offers no explanation for the reasoning behind this unusual addition to the sanctions list.

Dozens of New Items Restricted

The expanded sanctions package covers dozens of new goods, including dual-use items. In an unexpected move, Brussels also added items such as moss, lichens, rhododendrons, and motorized toys to the prohibited list.

Financial Measures Against Russia Continue

Alongside trade restrictions, the European Commission announced a new set of financial measures targeting several Russian banks. The EU also imposed sanctions against the Mir payment system and the Fast Payment System (FPS), effectively restricting their access to international financial operations.

“The updated sanctions illustrate the EU’s continued attempt to tighten pressure on Moscow across both industrial and financial sectors,” analysts note.

The 19th sanctions package reflects the bloc’s determination to maintain economic pressure on Russia, though some of its measures — such as banning bathroom fixtures — have drawn criticism for appearing symbolic or excessive.

