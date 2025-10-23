World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

India Reassesses Russian Oil Deals After Trump’s New Sanctions Hit Lukoil

World

Indian state oil refiners have started reviewing their oil contracts with Russia after Washington imposed a new round of sanctions on Russian companies, including Lukoil. According to Reuters, the reviews aim to ensure that no direct purchases are being made from entities under U.S. restrictions.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015

Indian Refineries Scrutinize Contracts to Avoid Sanction Risks

The checks are being conducted by Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals. A trading source told the agency that Indian state refiners “rarely buy crude directly from sanctioned Russian producers,” as most purchases are made through intermediaries.

Analysts note that while the situation will not cause an immediate halt in supplies, the new sanctions cast doubt on the sustainability of Russian oil shipments to India. Several refinery representatives said the continuation of imports “may become impossible” under expanded U.S. restrictions.

Washington’s New Measures Target Russian Oil Exports

On October 22, the U.S. Treasury announced sanctions aimed at curbing Russian oil exports. The decision gives companies one month to wind down operations involving blacklisted entities. The United Kingdom introduced similar measures a week earlier.

The U.S. administration believes these sanctions will “accelerate an immediate ceasefire” in the Ukrainian conflict. President Donald Trump said that Russia lacks “serious interest in the peace process” and therefore canceled his planned Budapest summit with President Vladimir Putin.

India Remains Dependent on Russian Oil Discounts

In September, India imported 1.6 million barrels of Russian oil per day, representing about 36% of its total crude imports. Experts say it is unrealistic to expect India to abandon Russian oil entirely. Moscow continues to offer crude at a steep discount that cannot be matched elsewhere.

Russia Dismisses Sanctions as Counterproductive

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, called the new U.S. sanctions a “counterproductive move” that will not bring peace closer. She urged the current American administration not to repeat the mistakes of its predecessors, stressing that Russia has already developed immunity to Western sanctions and will continue its economic growth.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed this position, emphasizing that Russia’s economy has adapted to long-term restrictions.

“We have lived under a huge number of sanctions for quite a while, and our economy continues to function despite them. So yes, we have developed a certain immunity,” Peskov said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Twin Blasts Hit Oil Refineries in Hungary and Romania Amid Rising Tensions Over Russian Oil
World
Twin Blasts Hit Oil Refineries in Hungary and Romania Amid Rising Tensions Over Russian Oil
Remove Limescale Naturally: How White Vinegar Restores Faucets and Extends Their Life
Home and Gardening
Remove Limescale Naturally: How White Vinegar Restores Faucets and Extends Their Life
'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry
World
'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry
Popular
'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry

A retired Russian major-general told state-aligned media that, in his view, only the use of nuclear weapons could fully destroy Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, a statement that adds to escalating wartime rhetoric.

'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry
Argentine Navy Sinks Chinese Trawler Caught Poaching in National Waters
Argentine Navy Sinks Chinese Trawler Caught Poaching in National Waters
Sineva and Yars: Inside Russia’s Strategic Nuclear Forces Drill
Europe and Ukraine Draft New 12-Point Peace Plan to End Conflict with Russia
Art of the Trump Deal: Summit with Putin Delayed, Sanctions on Russia Tightened Andrey Mihayloff Somerset as Stand-In – Funeral Etiquette for Abandoned Lads Guy Somerset Rupee Gains Ground: India Builds Infrastructure for Global Trade Payments Oleg Artyukov
NATO Diplomacy in Question as Sikorski Threatens Civilian Infrastructure
Former Finnish President Recounts Candid Call with Putin About NATO Membership
Somerset as Stand-In – Funeral Etiquette for Abandoned Lads
Somerset as Stand-In – Funeral Etiquette for Abandoned Lads
Last materials
Art of the Trump Deal: Summit with Putin Delayed, Sanctions on Russia Tightened
Russia to Launch Direct Flights to Malaysia by Late 2025
Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin
Massive Explosion at Plastic Plant in Chelyabinsk Region Kills at Least 12
Somerset as Stand-In – Funeral Etiquette for Abandoned Lads
NATO Diplomacy in Question as Sikorski Threatens Civilian Infrastructure
Sprint Smarter: Dark Chocolate Milk Improves Oxygen Flow and Reduces Fatigue
Lemon vs. Cockroaches: A Safe and Effective Home Remedy for a Clean Kitchen
Remove Limescale Naturally: How White Vinegar Restores Faucets and Extends Their Life
US Energy Secretary Warns Budget Crisis Is Stalling Strategic Weapons Upgrades
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.