Russia to Launch Direct Flights to Malaysia by Late 2025

World

Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin has announced that direct flights between Russia and Malaysia are expected to begin operating by the end of 2025. The route will be handled by Red Wings Airlines, providing Russian tourists with a new direct connection to one of Asia’s most attractive resort destinations.

Speaking during a session of the Federation Council, Poteshkin confirmed that on October 22 the Transport Ministry held formal negotiations with Malaysian officials to finalize details of the new air route. The talks focused on logistical arrangements, reciprocal flight rights, and passenger demand forecasts for the Moscow–Kuala Lumpur corridor.

“We are working to ensure that direct air service between Russia and Malaysia is established before the end of 2025,”

Poteshkin stated, emphasizing that the agreement reflects both countries’ growing interest in strengthening tourism and business ties.

Growing Demand for Asian Destinations

Tourism analysts note that Southeast Asia remains one of the most popular travel directions among Russian tourists, especially as many European destinations remain restricted or costly due to sanctions and reduced flight access. Malaysia, with its tropical islands, modern cities, and visa-friendly policies for Russians, is seen as a promising addition to the list of direct destinations from Moscow.

Red Wings, a Russian carrier that has expanded its international operations in recent years, already operates flights to Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. Adding Malaysia to its portfolio will further strengthen its presence in the region and diversify Russia’s long-haul tourism options.

Russia Eyes More Global Flight Restorations

The announcement comes amid wider efforts by Russian authorities to rebuild direct international flight networks disrupted in recent years. Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov mentioned that Moscow is also working on the resumption of direct flights to the United States, although, as he noted, “there has been no response from the U.S. side so far.”

According to aviation experts, reopening routes to Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America is now a priority for Russian carriers, as these destinations help sustain outbound tourism and business connectivity under current geopolitical conditions.

Economic and Tourism Impact

Industry insiders predict that direct flights to Malaysia could boost both countries’ tourism economies. Malaysian officials have previously expressed interest in attracting more Russian travelers, who are known for long stays and high spending at resort destinations such as Langkawi, Penang, and Kota Kinabalu. Direct air connectivity, experts say, will make such trips significantly easier and more affordable.

The introduction of this route aligns with Russia’s ongoing strategy to expand its aviation geography and reduce dependence on traditional Western hubs, encouraging cooperation with Asia-Pacific partners instead.

