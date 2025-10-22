World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US Energy Secretary Warns Budget Crisis Is Stalling Strategic Weapons Upgrades

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced on Wednesday that the ongoing budget crisis has significantly slowed efforts to update and modernize the nation’s strategic weapons stockpile. The official warned that the continued government shutdown is affecting defense preparedness at every level.

Photo: wikimedia.org by David Maiolo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Modernization Efforts Under Threat

According to Wright, financial restrictions have forced the Department of Energy to scale back projects aimed at improving and maintaining critical defense systems. The situation has led to a near halt in upgrades to key components of the nuclear and strategic ammunition reserves, which form an essential part of America’s national security framework.

“The consequences of the budget impasse are now visible across every operational tier,” Wright told Fox News. “Programs responsible for ensuring our defense readiness are facing real and immediate challenges.”

Operations Suspended Amid Funding Freeze

Earlier this week, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) circulated an internal memorandum announcing a temporary suspension of operations due to the absence of an approved spending plan for the upcoming fiscal period. The document explained that the decision was a direct result of halted federal appropriations and emphasized that the measure would remain in place for one month unless Congress passes a temporary funding bill.

The suspension affects not only the maintenance of aging weapons systems but also the security and oversight of storage facilities housing sensitive defense materials. Wright noted that the uncertainty surrounding funding has already led to staff reductions and postponed safety audits at several high-security installations.

Growing Concerns Over Defense Readiness

Wright previously sounded the alarm about the depletion of funds for safeguarding critical storage sites, warning that the situation poses a “systemic risk” to the nation’s defense capability. “Without immediate action, we will soon face interruptions in the protection of facilities that hold classified and strategic assets,” he said.

Analysts suggest that the impasse could also disrupt broader modernization programs overseen jointly by the Department of Energy and the Pentagon. These include initiatives to replace outdated nuclear warheads and improve the safety and reliability of delivery systems — programs central to maintaining America’s deterrence posture.

“Every week of delay means higher costs and greater vulnerability. The modernization of our strategic arsenal cannot wait,”

an energy official familiar with the matter stated anonymously.

Awaiting Congressional Action

Congressional leaders are currently debating a stopgap funding measure to keep the government operational and restore financing for key agencies. Until such a bill is approved, the Department of Energy will continue operating under strict limitations. Wright expressed hope that bipartisan cooperation could resolve the issue swiftly, emphasizing that “national security must remain above politics.”

The Energy Department’s statement concluded by reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the safety and reliability of the nation’s strategic stockpile despite current fiscal obstacles. However, as the funding freeze continues, the pressure on America’s defense infrastructure is expected to grow.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
