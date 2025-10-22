Argentine Navy Sinks Chinese Trawler Caught Poaching in National Waters

Rare footage has emerged of the Argentine Navy sinking a Chinese fishing trawler identified as Lu Yan Yuan Yu 010, which had been caught illegally operating within Argentina’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The 1,800–2,000-ton vessel was intercepted after allegedly engaging in unlicensed fishing in Argentine waters.

Warning Shots Before the Sinking

According to Argentine naval reports, the confrontation began when the Chinese vessel ignored multiple radio warnings and attempted to flee toward international waters. After several failed attempts to establish communication, an Argentine patrol ship fired a warning shot into the air. When the trawler continued its evasive maneuvers, naval forces opened targeted fire, ultimately disabling and sinking the vessel.

Survivors from the Chinese crew were later rescued by Argentine sailors and transferred to safety. The Ministry of Defense in Buenos Aires confirmed that all actions were conducted under international maritime law, emphasizing the country’s right to protect its sovereign fishing resources.

Illegal Fishing and Growing Maritime Tensions

By 2021, around 400 Chinese fishing vessels were reportedly engaged in illegal or unregulated fishing near Argentina’s maritime borders. The issue has become a flashpoint between Argentina and China, with environmental groups and coastal authorities decrying the ecological and economic toll of overfishing in the South Atlantic.

The Argentine Navy has since increased its surveillance missions, supported by maritime patrol aircraft and radar systems designed to track vessels operating beyond legal limits. “We cannot allow uncontrolled fleets to strip our seas bare,” a senior Argentine naval officer said in an earlier interview.

Maritime Enforcement as a Global Challenge

The sinking of the Lu Yan Yuan Yu 010 underscores the rising global tensions surrounding illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing—a multibillion-dollar problem that affects ecosystems and livelihoods worldwide. Analysts note that while most maritime nations avoid direct confrontation, Argentina’s firm response reflects growing frustration with foreign trawlers exploiting sovereign waters.

For many observers, the incident represents not only a defense of national sovereignty but also a symbolic stand against industrial-scale overfishing that threatens marine sustainability in the South Atlantic and beyond.