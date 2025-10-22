World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry

World

A retired Russian officer asserted that using nuclear weapons is the only way to destroy Ukraine’s military-industrial complex.

Nuclear explosion
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Nuclear explosion

Honored military pilot and retired Major-General Vladimir Popov told News.ru that fully disarming the Armed Forces of Ukraine would prove impossible while Kyiv continues to receive weapons from the West. He added, however, that the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House had cooled the enthusiasm of some NATO countries.

“Everything will change, but you can only completely destroy Ukraine’s military-industrial complex if nuclear weapons are used,” the general said.

Earlier, Russian war correspondent Alexander Kots suggested that Moscow’s response to shipments of Tomahawk-capable munitions could include a strike with the ballistic missile dubbed Oreshnik.

