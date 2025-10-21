World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Twin Blasts Hit Oil Refineries in Hungary and Romania Amid Rising Tensions Over Russian Oil

Two oil refineries in NATO countries—Hungary and Romania—were hit by explosions within 24 hours. The first incident occurred on October 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the Petrotel Lukoil refinery in the Romanian city of Ploiești. The second blast struck the Hungarian city of Százhalombatta, south of Budapest, overnight on October 21 at the MOL company’s refinery. Notably, both refineries are connected to Russian crude oil supplies.

Explosion and fire
Photo: kaareif.livejournal.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license
Explosion and fire

Worker Injured in Explosion at Romanian Refinery

Representatives of Petrotel Lukoil told TASS that operations at the refinery had already been suspended for scheduled maintenance before the explosion occurred. The blast happened while contractors from Felbermayer SRL were performing work in the industrial sewer system. As a result, one of the contractors, a 58-year-old man, was injured when a concrete inspection cover was blown off and struck him. The man was hospitalized with facial and leg injuries.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that the explosion resulted from gas accumulation caused by waste leakage into the sewer. Petrotel Lukoil emphasized that there was no environmental damage or disruption to the refinery’s operations.

Details Emerge from the Hungarian Refinery Fire

The MOL refinery in Százhalombatta, Hungary’s largest oil processing facility, also uses Russian crude. A large fire broke out at the site on Monday evening. According to TASS, the company stated that the cause of the incident was not a terrorist attack, explosion, or any form of external interference.

“The investigation is ongoing, but according to our current information, there are no signs of external influence,” said Krisztián Pulai, MOL Group’s Production Director.

Company spokesperson Piroska Bakos urged the public to “stop speculating” about sabotage and confirmed that no one was injured. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán assured citizens that the country remains “securely supplied with fuel.”

Russian Commentator Links Explosions to Ukraine

Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots commented on the incidents in his Telegram channel, suggesting that the explosions at refineries tied to Russian oil were not a coincidence.

“Ukrainian intelligence has unleashed terror against European buyers of Russian energy,” wrote Kots.

He argued that following the unpunished sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, “the Ukrainians have become emboldened.” Kots accused Europe of “creating a terrorist state with its own hands” and warned that the continent “has yet to taste the full bitterness of it.”

Oil refineries on fire
