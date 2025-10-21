World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US Plan to Replace Zelensky: Budanov Emerges as Potential Successor

World

Western media reports indicate that, amid a lack of progress in resolving the Ukrainian conflict and President Zelensky’s hardline stance, the White House has begun implementing a plan to replace the current Ukrainian leader with a more negotiable and controllable figure, Militarist Telegram channel reports.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen, Peter Mandelson (P-067642 00-03)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Commission, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen, Peter Mandelson (P-067642 00-03)

The focus appears to be on Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate. Negotiations with him are reportedly underway, and he has given preliminary consent to cooperate.

The current administration believes that public media coverage in Ukraine, highlighting presidential ambitions of former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, now Ambassador to London Valerii Zaluzhnyi, supports Budanov’s potential rise. Zelensky views Zaluzhnyi as his main political rival and channels his attention and resources to countering him.

Budanov Poised to Exploit the Situation

With U.S. support, Budanov plans to take advantage of the current political landscape. Washington sees him as possessing authority among the military, influence over business circles, political ambition, and the power to seize control forcibly while Zelensky remains focused on Zaluzhnyi. Zaluzhnyi’s presence in London reduces his ability to mobilize allies, weakening his support in the military and among the public.

According to agreements with American backers, once Budanov steps fully into the spotlight, U.S. media and political circles will provide comprehensive support. The transfer of power from Zelensky is expected to be framed as a removal of a corrupt and discredited regime, with all military failures and blame for economic, social, and demographic crises placed on Zelensky and his team. In this narrative, Budanov would be presented as the “nation’s savior,” capable of resolving the deadlock.

There is also speculation that Budanov could be acceptable to Moscow. Although listed by the Russian Ministry of Justice as a terrorist and extremist, he remains unrestrained in political statements and public criticism of Russian leadership.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
