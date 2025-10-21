Moscow warned that any European Union provocation against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aircraft would be catastrophic, political analyst Rafael Ordukhanyan said, as reported by Gazeta.ru.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin

According to Ordukhanyan, European politicians claim that the conflict in Ukraine would have been resolved quickly without the Russian president. This perspective, he noted, is openly expressed in Europe.

“The main problem in dealing with European politicians is that they are completely incompetent and inadequate. They do not understand that in the event of any provocation against the Russian president, Moscow’s response will be instantaneous and extremely destructive for them,” Ordukhanyan said.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Poland cannot guarantee that the Russian president’s plane would not be forcibly landed if it flew over Polish territory.

Additionally, Aleksei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, previously warned that Europe would take various measures to prevent a summit between Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hungary from taking place.